Man City to host Plymouth in FA Cup fifth round - Capital Sports
Plymouth Argyle players celebrate. PHOTO/PLYMOUTH ARGYLE X

English Premiership

Man City to host Plymouth in FA Cup fifth round

Published

LONDON, England, February 11, 2025 – Manchester City will host Championship strugglers Plymouth Argyle in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Argyle have been rewarded for knocking out Premier League leaders Liverpool with a tie against the reigning English champions.

Holders Manchester United will face Fulham, while Newcastle United play Brighton and Bournemouth take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in all top-flight affairs.

League One Exeter or Premier League Nottingham Forest will host Ipswich while Aston Villa will play Cardiff City.

The fifth round is scheduled to take place on the weekend of 1 and 2 March.

Full FA Cup fifth-round draw

Preston North End v Burnley

Aston Villa v Cardiff City

Crystal Palace v Millwall

Manchester United v Fulham

Newcastle United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Bournemouth v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester City v Plymouth Argyle

Exeter City or Nottingham Forest v Ipswich Town

