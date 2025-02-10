Valentine's Day special at Ruiru Sports Club as golfers congregate for Lady Captain's Tourney - Capital Sports
Golfer James Kibogo in action during a past golf tournament at the Ruiru Sports Club

Golf

Valentine’s Day special at Ruiru Sports Club as golfers congregate for Lady Captain’s Tourney

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 10, 2025 – Approximately 300 amateur golfers are penned in for this Saturday’s Lady Captain’s Tournament at the par 72 Ruiru Golf Course in Ruiru.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Lady Captain Mukami described the tournament as a memorial for the hard work they have put in elevating golf in the country.

“This year, we have embodied the spirit of being united, growing stronger, achieving more, and fostering a vibrant golfing community. Our focus is to continue elevating the quality of golf in Ruiru and throughout the country,” Mukami said.

Under the theme “Celebrating a Year of Dedication,” the tournament will highlight the leadership and achievements of Mukami, who has been steered the club to host prestigious events and secure significant tournament victories.

The competition proper will be preceded by the Seniors Swing on Tuesday, a mini club night celebrating the seasoned golfers who have helped shape the club’s legacy.

This will be followed by a visit to Ruiru Hospital on Wednesday, where they will show support to new mothers by donating chairs to help them comfortably nurse their babies.

Action on the greens kicks off on Valentine’s Day with a mixed foursome double.

Participants are required to wear red and white for the day, with an elegant dress code in place for evening.

At Saturday’s event, players are encouraged to wear blue and white in keeping with the event’s dress code.

The tournament has garnered support from several key corporate sponsors, including Kingdom Bank, Madison Group, Samena Group, Parworld Golf, Croton Motors, Fantom Estates, Tesla Service Limited, and Zenko Kenya, East Africans Study in Germany and Costwise Electricals Ltd.

