Monza reappoint Nesta seven weeks after sacking him

ROME, Italy, February 10, 2025 – Monza have reappointed Alessandro Nesta as their manager seven weeks after sacking the former Italy defender.

The Italian club replaced the legendary centre-back with Salvatore Bocchetti in December but dismissed the ex-Hellas Verona coach after a 5-1 defeat by Lazio on Sunday left them eight points from safety at the bottom of Serie A.

Bocchetti, 38, won one and lost six of his seven league games in charge.

Nesta was originally appointed, external Monza boss in July, as the former AC Milan defender took his first managerial job in Serie A.

He won once in 17 league games before being sacked but has now returned and his first match back in charge will be against Lecce on Sunday, 16 February.

