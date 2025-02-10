Lionesses call for better preps after poor show at Afrobasket qualifiers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 10, 2025 – National women’s basketball team coach George Mayienga says Kenya needs to prepare better for international competitions if they are to reclaim their status as a powerhouse of the continent.

Mayienga admits teams are getting better everyday and that Kenya needs to up its game lest they be overtaken.

“We used to be the powerhouse but we are not out of the woods yet. We need to come back and get it. Remember we are talking about preparations…we didn’t do well. Compared to the 2021 competition (FIBA Afrobasket qualifiers), the preparations back then were much better than this time,” the coach said.

His sentiments were echoed by point guard Jemimah Omondi, who called for more international friendlies to enable the Lionesses keep up-to-date with the crème-de-la-crème of African basketball.

“We need to play more international friendlies because it will help us to know what is out there. The competition is much tougher out there so if we get more friendlies we will be able to work on our game and improve the quality,” Omondi said.

Lionesses finished fourth at the just-concluded Zone Five FIBA Afrobasket qualifiers in Cairo, losing 80-63 to South Sudan in their third-place playoff on Saturday night.

It was a whimpering end to what has been a disappointing outing Kenya, who clinched the competition in 2021.

They began with a 78-56 loss to Uganda before South Sudan rubbed salt in their wounds courtesy of an 86-69 victory.

An 87-53 win over Burundi only served to paper over the cracks as the Lionesses were brought back to bitter reality with an 84-62 defeat to Egypt in their ultimate pool phase game.

Reflecting on their loss to the Sudanese, Mayienga lamented their poor start in the first quarter in which they trailed 32-19 after 15 minutes.

“Playing a team twice in a competition is never an easy thing but it can also be a great chance to correct the mistakes you did in the first game. It is unfortunate we didn’t start the game well as we did against them the first time. As usual, we didn’t have more energy to push it through to the end,” he said.

The coach added: “However, the Kenyan ladies…as much as we lost like we did in the first game…they did a good job, especially in the third quarter. That is where we have been having a big problem in the recent games but they got it right this time, so to speak.”

On the other hand, Omondi, who sank 13 points as Kenya sought a way back into the tie, was grateful for the chance to don the national jersey.

“In 2021, I was part of the team but I didn’t get to play. This time, I got the chance to play and contribute to the team. That is something I am happy about and I am looking forward to building on that,” she said.

Uganda won the tournament after beating Egypt 74-63 to secure their place at the continental showpiece in Abidjan, Ivory Coast in June this year.