Feyi-Waboso & Furbank could return during Six Nations

LONDON, England, February 10, 2025 – Injured duo Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and George Furbank could return to boost England’s back-three options before the end of the Six Nations.

Wing Feyi-Waboso, who was shortlisted for World Rugby’s breakthrough player of 2024 after scoring five tries in his first eight England appearances, has opted not to have surgery on the shoulder he dislocated before Christmas.

“There’s a possibility he’ll be back before the end of the Six Nations and I’d love him to be back,” Borthwick said of the 22-year-old Exeter star.

“The timescales are a little bit unclear and it depends how things progress, but he’s going well so far.”

Feyi-Waboso will be assessed by England’s medical staff when the squad reconvene later this week.

Meanwhile full-back Furbank is recovering from fracturing his arm in Northampton’s Champions Cup win over the Bulls in December.

“He is going well,” said Borthwick of Furbank. “He had [another] X-ray on his arm last week and we are waiting on the specialist to give his view on that.

“Hopefully he might be available at the end of the tournament but we are still waiting for the specialist’s report.”

England will attempt to end Scotland’s four-match winning streak in rugby’s oldest international fixture when the two teams meet at Twickenham on 22 February.

Borthwick’s side continue their campaign at home against Italy on 9 March before travelling to Wales on 15 March in the final round.

Ollie Sleightholme and Cadan Murley have deputised for Feyi-Waboso so far in the tournament.

Freddie Steward played 15 in the defeat by Ireland, before Marcus Smith shifted from his usual fly-half role to play full-back in Saturday’s win over France.