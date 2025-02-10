Chepkirui determined to succeed at senior level despite struggles

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 10, 2025 – Kenya’s Purity Chepkirui admits she has struggled to adapt to the senior level after considerable success in the juniors.

Chepkirui says it has not been an easy walk in the park but is thankful to her coach for guiding her through process.

“Adapting to the senior ranks has not been an easy thing but what has worked for me has been my confidence. Also, I thank God for my coach because he has consistently encouraged me to give my best and not to be afraid of other competitors in the senior ranks,” the 21-year-old said.

Chepkirui broke onto the global stage in September 2021 when she clocked 4:16.07 to win the women’s 1500m at the World Under 20 Championships in Nairobi.

She then added bronze to her medal collection at the subsequent edition of the championships in Cali, Colombia after clocking 4:07.64.

At the senior level, her only medal is gold at last year’s World Cross Country Championships in Belgrade, Serbia where she clocked 22:15 as part of Kenya’s mixed relay team.

She failed to make the team for the Paris Olympics but was in contention at the World Championships in Budapest in 2023 where she ran 4:04.51 to finish a disappointing seventh in Heat 4 of the women’s 1500m.

Chepkirui is rejuvenated for 2025 and says her sights are ultimately fixed on this year’s World Championships in Tokyo.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“My ultimate focus is to make the team for the Tokyo World Championships. I will be working closely with my coach to ensure I am better prepared for the national trials,” she said.

The youngster, who turns 22 on Valentine’s Day, was in action at Saturday’s National Cross Country Championships in Eldoret where she triumphed in the women’s 2km loop.

Chepkirui clocked 7:01.6 as the 2022 African 5000m champion Caroline Nyaga (7:04.3) and African 800m silver medalist Lillian Odira (7:08.2) finished second and third respectively.