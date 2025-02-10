Cheche names Junior Starlets squad for World Cup qualifiers - Capital Sports
STARLETS
Harambee Junior Starlets head coach Mildred Cheche shouts instructions from the touchline. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Cheche names Junior Starlets squad for World Cup qualifiers

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 10, 2025 – National Under 17 girls’ football team coach Mildred Cheche has named a provisional squad of 51 players ahead of next month’s World Cup qualifier against Uganda.

The team include a number of players who featured at last year’s World Cup in Dominican Republic, such as midfielder Halima Imbachi and goalkeeper Velma Auma.

It also comprise players who competed at last month’s Girls Integrated Football Tournament (GIFT) in Tanzania.

The Kenya Academy of Sports (KAS) took bronze after defeating Uganda’s Boni Consilli Girls 2-0 in the third-place playoff.

Another Kenyan side, Kenya Elite Junior Academy, came fifth after thrashing Burundi’s Aigle Noir.

The Junior Starlets have their work cut out against a Ugandan team that were merciless in the previous round of the qualifier, thrashing Namibia 18-0 aggregate.

However, Cheche’s charges will take confidence from the experience of playing at last year’s global competition in which they made history as the first national football team to represent the country at World Cup event.

They went further by notching a first ever win by a Kenyan football team at that level of the competition – beating Mexico 2-1 in their ultimate Group C encounter in Santo Domingo.

The team hit camp this week in preparation for the qualifier.

This year’s World Cup is slated for Morocco.

