Why KCB coach Mang’eni is eagerly awaiting tough run of fixtures

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 9, 2025 – Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) RFC head coach Oliver Mang’eni says the upcoming run of tough fixtures is a perfect opportunity for them to make an emphatic statement of their title credentials.

Mang’eni concedes that games against Nondies, Menengai Oilers, Kabras and Impala will not be a walk in the park but is nonetheless chomping at the bit to face the three teams.

“From what we have been working on, the players have been able to execute 70 per cent. However, going forward, it is going to be a tough month because we have the top three teams facing each other. Therefore, we have to get back and prepare well,” the coach said.

The bankers travel across town to the Ngong’ Racecourse on Saturday (February 15) to face Nondies in a Kenya Cup encounter.

They then welcome Menengai Oilers at their Ruaraka Club den the subsequent weekend, visit Impala RFC afterwards.

Their toughest test of the year – yet – will be against defending champions Kabras Sugar, who are yet to lose a game this season – much like the bankers.

Mang’eni is confident the players will rise to the occasion albeit there is room for improvement in certain facets of their play.

“It is just about getting the players into that competitive mentality and just preparing well. There are a few things we have tweaked to just give us a competitive advantage, which the players have bought into very well and applied in their matches,” he said.

The gaffer added: “Our ball-in play has improved tremendously…we are playing at a faster pace compared to what we have been used to. That is what we want our players to grow into and adapt because the game has really changed. The pace at which it is played…rugby is no longer a walk in the park.”

Monks reduced to bare bones

Mang’eni was speaking in the aftermath of another mauling; this time, an 86-07 destruction of Catholic University Monks in the quarters of the Enterprise Cup at their home ground on Saturday evening.

The win notwithstanding, the coach believes they would have obliterated the opponents even further had they been disciplined with their chances.

“We just need to get more clinical and finish our chances. In the first half, we visited our opponents’ 22, 12 times but we only scored six tries. That is not a good strike rate…we need to up it…it is because of small errors of handling that we need to sort out. That is the bit that is lacking,” he said.

The bankers will face defending champions Kabras in the semi-final, with the chance to win their seventh Enterprise Cup title.

The sugar millers outclassed Kenya Harlequin 43-20 in their quarterfinal duel to book their slot in the last four.

The winner of the clash will face the victor of the other semi-final, Nondies vs Oilers.