Kenya's Bernard Koech crosses the finish line to win the men's half marathon. PHOTO/BURJ2BURJ FACEBOOK

Athletics

Koech leads Kenyan podium sweep in half marathon in Dubai

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 9, 2025 – Kenya’s Bernard Koech led a podium sweep at the Burj2Burj Half Marathon in Dubai on Sunday morning.

Koech cruised past the finish line in 1:00:15, ahead of fellow Kenyans, Wisley Yego (1:00:38) and Enos Kipruto (1:01:40) who finished in second and third respectively.

The Hamburg Marathon champion maintained a steady pace throughout the race, clocking 00:14:25 after 5km.

He was past the 10km mark in 00:28:29 and made it to 15km in 00:42:55.

Koech’s pace of 2.51min/km then saw him clock 00:57:13 with one km to go before eventually crossing the finish line for the win.

Kenya’s Jackline Cherono crosses the finish line to clinch third. PHOTO/BURJ2BURJ FACEBOOK

The win was a perfect way for him to kickstart his season following his last race in April last year in which he clocked 2:04:24 to win the Hamburg Marathon in Germany.

In the women’s half marathon, Jackline Cherono was Kenya’s best performer, clocking 1:09:33 to finish third.

Ethiopia’s Yalemzerf Yehualaw warmed up for April’s Boston Marathon with victory in the race, stopping the timer at 1:07:09 as Great Britain’s Eilish McColgan came second in 1:08:58.

