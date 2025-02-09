Kenyan twins create history with podium finish at World Indoor Tour - Capital Sports
The Gitonga twins, Purity and Caroline. PHOTO/KENYA SPORTS

Athletics

Kenyan twins create history with podium finish at World Indoor Tour

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 9, 2025 – Kenya’s Purity Gitonga created history on Saturday night when she led her twin sister to a podium finish in the women’s 3000m at the Metz Indoor Meet in France.

The 2018 WMRA Mountain Running champion clocked 8:45.11 to cross the finish line, ahead of her twin sister, Caroline, who claimed second in 8:45.32.

Ethiopian Mekedes Alemshete finished third in 8:45.56.  

Purity was competing in her second race of the year, following her first at last week’s Czech Indoor Gala where she timed 8:39.36 in third place.

Her twin, on the other hand, had failed to finish in the same race.

Moraa dazzles in Metz

Back to Metz, it was a great night as well as for Sarah Moraa, who cruised to victory in the women’s 800m.

The World Under 20 800m champion clocked 2:01.69 to claim top honours in the one-lap race as Frenchwoman Clara Lieberman came second in 2:01.70.

Another Frenchwoman, Charlotte Dumas, finished third after clocking 2:01.91.

Moraa’s last race was Meeting de L’Eure where she clocked 2:01:28 to finish third in the women’s 800m.  

 Another Kenyan who was smiling at the end of the night was Noah Kibet, who finished second in the men’s 800m.

Algerian Slimane Moula clocked 1:45.11 to claim top honour as the 2022 World Indoor 800m silver medalist timed 1:45.19 in second.

Great Britain’s Elot Giles claimed the final podium position after clocking 1:45.89.

The 20-year-old has been in scintillating form in 2025, making the podium in the four races he has run in thus far.

He began the year with a second-place finish at the Dortmund Indoor Meeting in January, clocking 1:47.54.

Kibet, thereafter, finished third at the Miramas Indoor Meeting in France, timing 1:46.05 in the men’s 800m.

His next competition – Meeting de L’Eure – ended in victory courtesy of a time of 1:45.97 in the men’s 800m.

