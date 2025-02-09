Davis goes off injured on Dallas Mavericks debut

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DALLAS, United States, February 9, 2025 – Anthony Davis’ impressive debut for the Dallas Mavericks was cut short during their 116-105 win over the Houston Rockets because of a non-contact injury.

Davis, 31, moved to Dallas from the Los Angeles Lakers last week as part of a blockbuster trade involving NBA All-Star Luka Doncic.

Despite fans protesting Doncic’s switch to the Lakers before the game, Davis scored 26 points with 16 rebounds and seven assists before his withdrawal.

He dropped to the floor clutching his lower body late in the third quarter, when he tried to defend a driving dunk by Houston’s Alperen Sengun.

Mavericks’ Klay Thompson and Kyrie Irving also scored 13 points each.

Davis missed the Mavericks win against the Boston Celtics on Friday as he was recovering from an abdominal strain suffered in his final game with the Lakers on 28 January.

He received a warm reception from the crowd when he assisted Daniel Gafford early in the first quarter.

Mavericks were 65-48 up at half-time but had their lead cut to two points as Houston rallied in the third quarter.

Two three-pointers by Naji Marshall and points by Irving put Dallas back in control heading into the final 15 minutes as they inflicted a sixth straight defeat on their opponents.

Davis later played down his injury, telling reporters: “My leg got tight, like a little spasm.

“I came back to try to get it loose while still dealing with the abdominal strain. But I managed to loosen it up, and it’s nothing serious. I’m fine.”

Williams’ Lakers trade rescinded

The Los Angeles Lakers confirmed after their 124-117 win against the Indiana Pacers that their trade with the Charlotte Hornets for Mark Williams had been rescinded.

A deal for Williams was agreed late on Wednesday night, before Thursday’s trade deadline.

But the Lakers were unhappy with elements of Williams’ physical examination and decided to rescind the trade.

As the deal was agreed so close to the trade deadline, neither team were able to amend the agreement and it was instead cancelled.

Williams played in a little more than 40% of the Hornets’ games during the last two-and-a-half seasons, playing 85 times out of a possible 212.

The Lakers had expressed confidence he would pass his physical exams but he will now remain a Hornets player.

“After the other team aggressively pursued Mark, we made the difficult decision to move him,” the Hornets said.

“We have always held great respect for Mark’s talent, work ethic, and character. We are thrilled to see him rejoin our roster as a dynamic presence at the starting center position.

“His return strengthens our team, and we look forward to the impact he will make on and off the court.”

NBA results in full

Washington Wizards 111-125 Atlanta Hawks

Orlando Magic 112 – 111 San Antonio Spurs

Minnesota Timberwolves 114 – 98 Portland Trail Blazers

Chicago Bulls 111 – 132 Golden State Warriors

Memphis Grizzlies 112 – 125 Oklahoma Thunder

New York Knicks 104-131 Boston Celtics

Phoenix Suns 105-122 Denver Nuggets

Sacramento Kings 123-118 New Orleans Pelicans

LA Clippers 130-110 Utah Jazz

LA Lakers 124-117 Indiana Pacers