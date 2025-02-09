Australia cruise to 2-0 series win over Sri Lanka - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Australia’s Usman Khawaja celebrates reaching his century during day two of the third cricket Test match between Australia and South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney

Cricket

Australia cruise to 2-0 series win over Sri Lanka

Published

GALLE, Sri Lanka, February 9, 2025 – A clinical Australia completed a nine-wicket victory over Sri Lanka early on day four in Galle to seal a dominant 2-0 series win.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The tourists took just 25 minutes to take Sri Lanka’s final two second-innings wickets, dismissing their hosts for 231.

That left Australia, who won the first Test by an innings and 242 runs, chasing 75 and they cruised to victory before lunch, despite the loss of opener Travis Head for 20.

Usman Khawaja ended 27 not out and Marnus Labuschagne unbeaten on 26. Sri Lanka batter Dimuth Karnuaratne bowled the last over in his 100th and final Test.

It sealed Australia’s first series win in Sri Lanka since 2011.

“We played really well from the outset,” said Australia stand-in captain Steve Smith, who whose 131 in the first innings followed 141 in the first Test.

“The plans that the batters came with and were able to adapt to the conditions here – it was amazing.”

“I thought all our bowlers did a tremendous job.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The match also concludes the league phase of the 2023-25 World Test Championship cycle.

Australia had already secured their place in June’s final at Lord’s, where they will play South Africa, who finished top of the table. Sri Lanka end the cycle sixth, a place below England.

“Losing a home series 2-0 is very disappointing,” said Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva. “The conditions were very suitable for us.”

“We haven’t had opportunities to get into the game, right from the first game, and Australia proved why they are in the final.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved