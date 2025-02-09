Ambani laments Leopards lethargic start in goalless draw with Sharks

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 9, 2025 – AFC Leopards head coach Fred Ambani bemoans their slow start to Sunday’s encounter against Kariobangi Sharks as a reason for their drab showing in the 0-0 draw.

Ambani believes his charges struggled were all at sea in the first half and never really recovered despite improvement somewhat in the second 45.

“Maybe we did not get it right in the first half because things were not working out the way we had strategised. We came back in the second half and we improved slightly because we tweaked a few things here and there,” the coach said.

Ambani further admitted that the players struggled to cope with the pressure of having to score – a sore thumb that needs healing. AFC Leopards’ Mousa Oundo tackles Kariobangi Sharks’ Fortune Omotto. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

“Traditionally, we usually play well in the first half…so in instances where we struggle to score in the first half, it kind of puts the players under pressure,” the former AFC Leopards forward said.

The result leaves them in sixth place on the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League standings with 30 points, eight adrift of leaders Kenya Police. AFC Leopards’ Ovella Ochieng’ (L) battles for the ball with Kariobangi Sharks’ Byron Otieno. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

It was their second draw this year – the other coming against Murang’a Seal in the form of a 1-1 draw.

The gaffer is hopeful of better things to come in subsequent matches, what with the return of Ovella Ochieng’ who has been out with injury.

“Our gameplan was good but the other reason why we may not have played well is a number of players returning from injury. If you look at Ovella, he’s just returned from injury and may not be up to speed. In an intensive game like this, it may be difficult for a player like him to play well when he’s been out for sometime,” he said.

Leopards’ next encounter is against Sofapaka.