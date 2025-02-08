Youngster Cherono cruises to victory at National Cross Country Champs - Capital Sports
Action in the under 20 women's 6km at the National Cross Country Championships. PHOTO/ATHLETICS KENYA

Athletics

Youngster Cherono cruises to victory at National Cross Country Champs

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 8, 2025 – North Rift’s Lornah Cherono eased to victory in the Under 20 women’s 6km as the National Cross Country Championships kicked off at the Eldoret Sports Club on Saturday afternoon.

Cherono clocked 21:11.7 to cut the tape, ahead of Central Rift’s Joyline Chepkemoi (2:15.6) and Cynthia Chepkurui (21:21.1) who came second and third respectively.

The win was Cherono’s second in just under two months after she triumphed at the Athletics Kenya (AK) Inter-camps Championships at Kamoi Secondary School in Elgeyo Marakwet in December last year.

On that occasion, the Magnolia Athletics Camp runner clocked 19:49.2 to cross the finish line ahead of Ruth Cherop (21:00.01) and Sylvia Chemngetich (21:14.6) who clinched the final two podium places.

