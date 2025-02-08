Team to miss Tour du Rwanda over safety concerns

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, England, February 8, 2025 – Soudal-QuickStep have pulled their development team out of the Tour du Rwanda because of safety concerns amid an ongoing conflict in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

The M23 rebel group has captured almost all of the eastern Congolese city of Goma, which is the largest city in eastern DR Congo and borders Rwanda.

The Tour du Rwanda is scheduled to take place between 23 February and 2 March, with some of its seven stages passing close to DR Congo.

Competing teams are scheduled for an overnight stay in Rubavu, which is located just over six miles (10km) from Goma, between stages three and four.

“We looked at the situation yesterday. The start and finish in the risk area, where our hotel is also located, did worry us a bit,” Soudal-QuickStep chief executive Jurgen Fore told Belgian website Sporza., external

“In the end, we made the decision not to send 20 people there if there was no absolute guarantee that this could be done safely.”

Earlier this week, Tour du Rwanda organisers released a statement, external saying the race would go ahead as planned and “riders, teams and supporters can be assured of a safe and enjoyable event”.

Rwanda is set to become the first African nation to host the Road World Championships later this year, with the event scheduled to take place in Kigali from 21-28 September.

Kigali is 60 miles as the crow flies from Goma, while the shortest drive between the two cities by road is a 100-mile route through western Rwanda’s mountainous terrain.

Cycling’s world governing body, the UCI, has said it has no plans to move the competition away from Rwanda.