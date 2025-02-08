Spoils shared as Tusker, Police shoot blanks in Machakos - Capital Sports
Action between Tusker and Police at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos. PHOTO/TUSKER FC X

Kenyan Premier League

Spoils shared as Tusker, Police shoot blanks in Machakos

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 8, 2025 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League leaders Kenya Police and Tusker FC played out an entertaining goalless draw at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Saturday evening.

The top-of-the-table clash was always expected to put fans on the edge of their seats with both teams tied on 37 points.

Brian Okoth could have given Afande the lead after only 15 minutes but volleyed over the bar following a free kick from Aboud Omar.

New signing Timothy Oyanda was a save away from a dream start after he was teed up by Marvin Nabwire only for the brewers’ keeper Brian Opondo to parry the shot away.

Tusker responded with their best chance in the 30th minute through James Kibande whose angled shot was punched out for a corner kick by Police custodian Job Ochieng’.

Left-back Dennis ‘Decha’ Wanjala then came closer for the brewers but could not convert from a tight angle as his shot cannoned off the bar.

Tusker continued with their onslaught, Fabian Adikiny the next culprit of a missed chance when he hurried his shot wide after a flick on by Ryan Ogam.

Afande awakened

The law enforcers returned from the break a rejuvenated side and could have clobbered the brewers had David Musamali gotten his angles right.

The second half substitute had a delighful 1-2 with David Irishura before the Burundian set him in space.

However, Musamali fired wide off the right side of the post, with Tusker players hankering on him.

He had another glorious chance to notch the winner in the 65th minute after Opondo had failed to properly deal with a cross from the left.

Musamali unluckily miscalculated his shot, which flew helplessly over the bar.

Omar’s freekick soon after was also firmly dealt with by Opondo who parried it away to safety.

The draw takes both teams to 38 points — Police leading the way with a superior goal difference.

