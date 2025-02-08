Obiri admits pressure, but confident of third Boston crown

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 8 – Hellen Obiri remains confident of a record-setting third-in-a-row Boston Marathon title, as she prepares her assault at the crown, even as she admits she is under pressure heading to the April 21 race.

The Olympic bronze medalist has won the title in Boston in ’23 and ’24 and is eying a third on the trot, but says a tough field lined up for the race gives her pressure, but takes it positively to prepare better.

Speaking in an interview Telecomasia.net from her training base in Ngong town, Obiri admitted she is under pressure but reckons will be in good shape to retain her crown.

“There is pressure of course because there is a very strong field of athletes from Kenya and Ethiopia. But I take this positively because it is pushing me to work harder towards defending my title. It is my ambition to make history and win it three consecutive times, and there is pressure being the defending champion because every eye is looking at you. But I am working towards that. I am motivated by this ambition,” Obiri told Telecomasia.net.

Usually based in the United States, Obiri has moved her preliminary training to her old home in Ngong due to the harsh winter currently experienced.

“It would have been difficult for me to keep training in the US because there is a very strong winter and it is snowing most of the time and this would force me to skip some days. That is why I opted to come back to Kenya and start my preparations here then travel back for the final phase towards race day,” Obiri explained to Telecomasia.net.

Among the elite athletes confirmed to compete alomngside Obiri include Sharon Lokedi, Maru Ngugi and Edna Kiplagat all based in the USA as well as Ethiopia’s Yalemzerf Yehualaw and Amane Beriso.