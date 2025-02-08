Lionesses finish fourth at Afrobasket qualifiers after loss to S. Sudan

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 8, 2025 – The national women’s basketball team finished fourth at the FIBA Afrobasket qualifiers after a 80-63 loss to South Sudan in their third-place playoff match in Cairo on Saturday night.

The match was the second in the tournament between the two sides who had clashed on Tuesday, with the South Sudanese excelling 86-69 on that occasion.

Coming into the game inspired by that win, they were all guns blazing in the first quarter, racing into a 32-13 lead.

Wounded by the first quarter slaughter, the Lionesses came back determined to right their wrongs and did indeed get one over the South Sudanese.

Christine Akinyi and Jemimah Omondi got things going for George Mayienga’s side with a three-pointer for each one of them as the Lionesses managed to bridge the deficit to 44-38.

However, Adut Bulgak’s three-pointer at the buzzer seemed to have punctured the Lionesses’ momentum going into the latter half of the game.

Kenya’s disastrous start to the match would prove detrimental in the end as they struggled to narrow the 19-point deficit from the first quarter.

The South Sudanese won 18-12 and 15-13 in the remaining two quarters to clinch their first ever bronze medal at the zonal championships and improve on their performance at the last edition where they collected only one win.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Victoria Reynolds was once again Kenya’s brightest spark, sinking 21 points, in addition to four assists and four rebounds.

Joining her in the double digits department – as far as points are concerned – were Omondi (13) and Mercy Wanyama (12).

Regardless, the Lionesses have dropped one place from their third place finish at the same edition and a far cry from 2021 when they won the competition.