Kiprop victorious at National Cross Country Champs in Eldoret

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 8, 2025 – Central Rift youngster Kevin Kiprop eased to victory in the Under 20 men’s 8km at the National Cross Country Championships in Eldoret on Saturday afternoon.

The 17-year-old clocked 24:57.4 to cut the tape, ahead of North Rift’s Frankline Kibet (24:59.3) and South Rift’s Emmanuel Lemiso (25:00.0) who finished second and third respectively.

It was a perfect start to the year for Kiprop who was in scintillating form in the Athletics Kenya (AK) Cross Country Series, bagging wins in Iten and Ol Kalou.

In Iten, the youngster had clocked 24:24.26 to win the men’s under 20 8km, before repeating the trick in Ol Kalou, timing 26:12.2 to take top gong.