Cherries back to winning ways with FA Cup victory over Everton

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LIVERPOOL, England, February 8, 2025 – Everton gifted Bournemouth victory and a passage into the FA Cup fifth round, with the result making it the last fixture in the competition at Goodison Park.

The Toffees have hosted matches at this famous venue since 1892, but defeat meant their next home FA Cup fixture will come at their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, where the Toffees are scheduled to move for the start of next season.

The five-time winners were the architects of their own downfall for the two goals they conceded, with defender James Tarkowski suffering a nightmare as his errors contributed to both Bournemouth’s first-half strikes.

The Blues skipper first mistimed a sliding tackle on Antoine Semenyo inside the box midway through the first half and the Bournemouth forward climbed off the turf before despatching an emphatic penalty past Jordan Pickford.

Ghana international Semenyo was a constant nuisance for the Everton backline and also screwed another effort wide, while a strike from the angle was blocked by Jarrad Branthwaite.

Bournemouth doubled their lead two minutes before half-time when Tarkowski gave the ball away and then failed to make a challenge on Daniel Jebbison, who bundled in from close range.

David Moyes’ men were much improved in the second half and incredibly hit the woodwork three times, but could not find a way past visiting keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Deadline-day signing Carlos Alcaraz came off the bench for Everton and curled a 25-yard free-kick against the post, while Jake O’Brien’s header and Jack Harrison’s cross both came crashing off the other upright.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Impressive Cherries maintain fine form

Andoni Iraola has performed a sterling job since taking over at Bournemouth in 2023 and led the south coast club to seventh in the Premier League this season.

On Saturday, they needed a helping hand from the opposition but were clinical when the chances were presented to them in the opening period.

Semenyo set them on their way in the 23rd minute with a confident penalty after being hacked down by the hapless Tarkowski, with sheer power beating Pickford despite the England international diving the right way.

Fellow forward Jebbison was in the right place at the right time to net the second, with Tarkowski again punished after attempting to play out from the back but sending a pass straight to a Bournemouth player.

The Cherries had the better early chances and could have scored in the opening 10 seconds – like Everton had done here against Leicester in their previous Premier League game – but Marcus Tavernier’s effort was well blocked by Tarkowski.

Justin Kluivert came off the bench after the hour mark and almost scored with his first touch, having a curling strike pushed away by Pickford, while the Everton goalkeeper then brilliantly kept out Dango Ouattara’s thumping strike.

But victory for Bournemouth meant they beat Everton for the first time in the FA Cup after previous defeats in 1937 and 2016.

Toffees unlucky as focus turns to league

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The groans of frustration from home supporters when the ball repeatedly rattled the post in the second half highlighted how it was not going to be Everton’s day.

They came into the game in fine form following three consecutive victories, but the damage was done in a desperately poor first-half showing.

On another day, when luck might have been on their side, the Toffees could have been celebrating a famous cup comeback.

But they were unable to replicate Bournemouth’s heroics here in August, when the Cherries staged a sensational fightback from 2-0 down by scoring three late goals to claim a stunning Premier League success.

Aside from hitting the woodwork, Everton had other chances too – Iliman Ndiaye had a low shot smothered by Kepa and a flicked header cleared off the line by Semenyo.

Substitute Tim Iroegbunam also had opportunities after coming on, blazing over from a promising position and shanking wide from inside the area.

But Tarkowski’s early errors left Everton with a massive challenge against an in-form side and, ultimately, proved a major factor in their exit.

Now out of both cup competitions, Moyes can focus on trying to keep his side in the Premier League and will be aiming to end the last Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on a high when they host leaders Liverpool on Wednesday.