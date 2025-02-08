'Broke' Pirates withdraw from Enterprise Cup to focus on Kenya Cup - Capital Sports
South Coast Pirates in a past match. PHOTO/SOUTH COAST PIRATES FACEBOOK

Kenya Cup

‘Broke’ Pirates withdraw from Enterprise Cup to focus on Kenya Cup

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 8, 2025 – Nondies RFC have been given a bye to the Enterprise Cup semi-finals after their would-be opponents South Coast Pirates withdrew at the last minute.

In a statement, the Mombasa-based side said they have been forced to take the decision due to meagre resources.

“SC Pirates Rugby Club regrets to announce that we will not be honoring our scheduled Enterprise Cup fixture against Nondies in Nairobi tomorrow due to financial constraints affecting the club,” they said.

The club added: “While this decision was not taken lightly, we have chosen to focus our limited resources on ensuring our continued participation in the Kenya Cup, as we fight to sustain and grow our presence in the top-tier competition.”

Pirates were set to travel to Nairobi to face the record Enterprise Cup champions for a chance to meet either of Menengai Oilers and Homeboyz RFC in the semis.

The Kenya Cup lastborns encouraged their fans to persevere through the difficult financial moments they are undergoing.

“We appreciate the understanding and support of our fans, partners, and the rugby fraternity as we navigate these challenges,” Pirates said.

The latest development comes almost a fortnight after the club urged fans to consider paying an entry fee when attending their home matches.

The club did not specify a particular amount, noting a desire to fill their matches to capacity by allowing fans to pay whatever amount they are comfortable with.

On the pitch, the Diani-based club lie 10th on the Kenya Cup standings with eight points from seven matches, three more than bottom placed Nakuru RFC.

They have thus far won twice – an 18-8 win over Strathmore Leos and a 17-0 triumph over Wanyore.

Pirates are the second team to withdraw from this year’s Enterprise Cup, following Homeboyz.

