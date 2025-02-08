Morrison ready to shed blood, sweat and tears for K’Ogalo cause

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 8, 2025 – Gor Mahia midfielder Enock Morrison says he will give his all to see the team clinch their 22nd league title, this season.

Morrison says he is ready to play whatever role required of him to help the team continue their ascent up the table.

“As you can see, today I was playing a bit more offensive than I am used to. I’ve changed from a more defensive midfield role. The only thing I can do to help the team is make good passes when I get the chance. Nothing has changed…as a player, you have to be ready to play any position. I am that kind of player; even if you put me at left back, I’ll deliver my best,” the Ghanaian said. Gor’s Alphonce Omija controls the ball against Mathare United. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Morrison scored from the spot as Gor beat a stubborn Mathare United 2-1 in their Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League match at the Dandora Stadium on Saturday evening.

It followed on from another virtuoso performance in their last fixture where he laid on two assists as Gor brushed a side a gutsy Posta Rangers by the same scoreline.

The midfielder, who joined Gor at the start of this season, is a firm believer that the defending champions can surpass Kenya Police and Tusker and win the league for the third consecutive season.

“It is possible…everyone should keep believing and I promise our fans that we are not letting them down. We need their support more and we believe it is possible we are going to catch up with the other teams,” he said. Gor coach Sinisa Mihic gestures during the match against Mathare United. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

K’Ogalo lie third on the log with 34 points, four behind Police and Tusker who drew 0-0 in the other game today.

Early scare

Saturday’s fixture was the first for head coach Sinisa Mihic who was unveiled earlier this week.

The Croatian at times cut a frustrated figure on the touchline as K’Ogalo took some time to get into rhythm. New Gor Mahia signing Charles Bbaale in action. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

The slum boys had taken the lead in the 15th minute through Ellie Asieche’s bullet header off a cross by Sammy Imbuye.

This, a few moments after Gedeon Bendeka had slid the ball into the net before he was adjudged to have strayed into the offside trap.

Bendeka had a glorious chance to equalise soon after but shot wide from a Shariff Musa cutback — with the goalmouth wide agape.

K’Ogalo, however, levelled the game in the 30th minute through Alphonce Omija — the centreback sneaking at the far left to head in Morrison’s free kick.

The Ghanaian then notched the winner in the 76th minute after Samuel Kapen had been fouled in the danger area by Daniel Mukok.