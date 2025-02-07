Risky adventure: Two Argentines’ trip across 10 African countries

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 7, 2025 – For many football lovers like yours truly, Argentina is synonymous with Leo Messi, the football god who has for so many years mesmerised millions with the ball at his feet.

Eight Ballon D’Or awards speak volumes of a man who has walked the football universe like a colossus and etched his name in history as the Greatest of All Time (GOAT).

Last weekend, another group of Argentinians created history through a risky but worthy adventure to Africa.

Martin and Ricardo Franzosi embarked on a 10,000km journey across Eastern and Southern Africa in an inspiring blend of mechanical ingenuity and human determination.

They visited 10 countries including Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Malawi, Namibia, Zambia, Angola, Botswana and South Africa.

All this using an iconic, 51-year-old 3CV Citroen.

Martin says the expedition was a dream-come-true and borne out of the natural passion that Argentinians have for whatever they do – much like Messi and his love for football.

“We were inspired by the passion for adventure and we also wanted to commemorate the first Citroen African crossing in 1924. Two years ago, we did a similar expedition in Australia and now we wanted to do another in Africa and so far it has been great,” Martin explains.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The original crossing from North to South Africa was undertaken in 1924 by Citroen founder, Andre Citroen, in which he sought to connect cultures, bring nations together and develop long-lasting ties devoid of boundary restrictions.

Martin and Ricardo’s expedition was a perfect tribute to Andre since they also sought to achieve the same objectives.

Indeed, it has been an eye-opening trip, which the two brothers admit the customary African warmth has touched their hearts. Ricardo and Martin Franzosi pose for pictures with friends ahead of a dinner reception at The Wine Shop, Loresho. PHOTO/ARGENTINA EMBASSY IN KENYA

This is despite the language barrier they have had to contend with.

“The language barrier has been a problem…as you can tell my English is not very good. However, we have felt really good and welcomed wherever we have been to. Whenever we had a challenge on the road with the cars, people were always willing to help us with the pushing and in any other way,” Martin says.

In Kenya, the duo have been to Busia, Namanga and Nairobi and were amazed by its beauty of the landscape and people’s kindness, including the police.

“We met a policeman and he was really surprised at the make of our car. When we told him who we are, he was very happy and welcoming. He encouraged us to enjoy ourselves, showing us pictures of elephants and lions,” he says.

Old but gold

The 3CV Citroen is one of a kind and a hard-to-miss automobile on Kenyan roads.

Its raggedy look notwithstanding, it is symbolic of the determination and passion of the two adventurers.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

It is a walking billboard of the pride and joy of Argentina, emblazoned with pictures of the legendary Diego Maradona and La Albiceleste lifting the 2022 World Cup trophy in Qatar.

Even though Martin describes it as basic invention, it is far from just a mere machine but the product of human ingenuity.

One of its outstanding modifications is two steering wheels — one on each side so the two can interchange driving duties from time to time. The duo in Uganda before their arrival in Kenya. PHOTO/ARGENTINA EMBASSY IN KENYA

“It is a very basic invention…the mechanic is very basic. It breaks down frequently and we have to fix it frequently but this make of car is very legendary in Argentina. It is a very friendly car,” Martin says amid laughter.

It may be an upgrade on the original Citroen used 100 years earlier to cross Africa but Ricardo admits the car has its fair share of challenges.

“The difference between this car and the original one is in the wheels. The original one looked like a tank. It was also not built to run on the roads. For this one, the challenge comes when you are going uphill…the fastest you can go is 15 kilometres per hour,” Riccardo explains.

Slow or not, the two remain resolute in their journey to create history, preparing to head back down south before terminating in Cape Town, South Africa.

It is an adventure Martin admits he would undertake again, provided his wife and children do not dissuade him from it.

“Of course, I would love to come back again but my wife and my children…I know they would have reservations about that,” he says amid laughter.

Following in our footsteps

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Having followed in the footsteps of Andre Citroen, Martin and Ricardo are equally eager to see other adventurers emulate them and cross the beautiful continent.

Martin says they are honoured and humbled to have left footprints that subsequent adventurers can follow when scouring the sights and sounds of Africa.

“My advice to those who would want to take a similar trip is to follow your heart. If you have the passion for it, then you should go for it. That is what defines us as Argentines…it is that we have very passionate. It is a core part of our culture,” he explains.

However, proper planning and patience is crucial for the success of such a trip.

“The step to taking the African crossing was gradual. We started with a trip around Argentina before we moved on to the whole of Latin America. Then we did Australia and now here in Africa,” Martin says.

Speaking at the same time, Argentine ambassador to Kenya, Luis Levit, is confident the African crossing has helped cement relations with the continent, particularly Kenya.

“This is how Argentinians are…we are resilient and like adventure. In this case, they are here in Kenya, which is a wonderful thing because this is a beautiful country with wonderful people,” Levit says.

To further familiarise themselves with the Kenyan culture, the two were treated to a dinner reception at The Wine House in Loresho during which Martin admitted he was already salivating in anticipation of Kenyan cuisine.

He also encouraged yours truly to partake of as many empanadas as possible – an Argentinian delicacy of meat-stuffed pastry – similar to samosas in Kenya.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The trip by the duo, and their testimony, is evidence of the gem that is the African continent.

If there is a lesson to be learned, is that passion and persistence will take you tens of thousands of kilometres in the journey of life — across continents, cultures and cuisines.