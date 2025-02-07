Rashford doesn’t see football like I do – Amorim

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MANCHESTER, England, February 7, 2025 – Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim says Marcus Rashford left the club because he couldn’t get the attacker to see eye-to-eye with him.

On Sunday, Rashford, 27, joined Aston Villa on loan until the end of the season having not featured for United since expressing his desire for a “new challenge” in December.

Villa have the option to make the deal permanent for £40m, which would bring an end to Rashford’s near-life long association with United.

“I couldn’t get Marcus to see the way you’re supposed to play football and to train the way I see it,” Amorim said.

“Sometimes you have one player that is really good with one coach, and the same player with another coach is different.

“I wish the best to Rashford and to [Villa manager] Unai Emery, and they can connect because he’s a very good player.”

Asked whether Rashford said that he did not agree with Amorim’s ideas about football, Amorim said: “You know, like me, that it’s not the way that occurs.

“It’s something that you feel as a coach and as a player. It’s quite normal. It happened with a lot of coaches.

“The important thing is that I’m here saying that was my decision, like Ty [Malacia] and Antony was my decision to do these loans, and to keep some players even without any transfers.”

When asked if there is any chance Rashford could return to Old Trafford in the summer, Amorim said he is focused on the current season because “we are fighting for our jobs until the summer”.

‘We are taking a risk’

Amorim admitted it was his decision to take the “risk” of not signing more players in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils completed two signings in the window, with left-back Patrick Dorgu, 20, arriving from Italian side Lecce and centre-back Ayden Heaven, 18, signing from Premier League rivals Arsenal.

However, having allowed Rashford and Antony to leave on loan to Villa and Real Betis respectively, many expected United to bring in at least one player in attack.

Amorim said before the window closed that the club were “trying everything” to strengthen the squad but they failed to make any further additions.

“We are taking a risk but we want a different thing in the team, different profiles. It was my decision to do that,” said Amorim.

“What I feel is that the club is taking its time. We know the urgency of the moment of the team (but) everybody here does not want to make the same mistakes of the past.

“In the summer we will see but like I said we are being really careful with transfers because we did some mistakes in the past.”

United take on Leicester City (20:00 GMT) at Old Trafford in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Friday, when Dorgu and and Heaven could make their debuts.

Amorim’s side are through to the last 16 of the Europa League but are 13th in the Premier League.

“I’m not naive, I said that many times, this is a sport of results and we are in a difficult situation,” said Amorim.

“I know when I choose this profession that you have the risk of results and I knew when I came here I look at the schedule, I look at the team, my decision changing everything in the middle of the season without new signings is a danger for a coach, but I have a clear idea of what I want to do and I take these risks because in the end it’s going to pay off.”