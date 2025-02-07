Premier League drives record-breaking January window

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, England, February 7, 2025 – Premier League and Women’s Super League clubs were the driving forces behind the record figures spent in the 2025 January transfer window for the men’s and women’s game.

Nearly £1.9bn was spent globally by clubs – an all-time high for the January window.

Clubs in England accounted for more than one-quarter of the spending in the men’s game with £498m being spent on transfers, according to a report compiled by Fifa.

Manchester City were the biggest single spenders, signing Omar Marmoush, Vitor Reis, Abdukodir Khusanov and Nico Gonzalez for a total of about £190m.

German clubs were the second biggest spenders (£237m), followed by Italy (£178m), France (£167m) and Saudi Arabia (£162m).

The total spend in the men’s game was nearly 20% higher than the previous record set in January 2024 but the Premier League’s total spend of £370m was well behind the record £815m spent in 2023.

A record £4.65m was spent in the women’s game, up 180.6% on last year’s record.

Chelsea set a new world record by signing American defender Naomi Girma in a £900,000 deal from San Diego Wave.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Blues also landed Barcelona midfielder Keira Walsh for a fee of £460,000.

French clubs were the next biggest spenders in the women’s game (£860,000), followed by the United States (£702,000) and Germany (£298,000).