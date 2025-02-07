Premier League drives record-breaking January window - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Premier League
Premier League
The English Premier League Trophy

English Premiership

Premier League drives record-breaking January window

Published

LONDON, England, February 7, 2025 – Premier League and Women’s Super League clubs were the driving forces behind the record figures spent in the 2025 January transfer window for the men’s and women’s game.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Nearly £1.9bn was spent globally by clubs – an all-time high for the January window.

Clubs in England accounted for more than one-quarter of the spending in the men’s game with £498m being spent on transfers, according to a report compiled by Fifa.

Manchester City were the biggest single spenders, signing Omar Marmoush, Vitor Reis, Abdukodir Khusanov and Nico Gonzalez for a total of about £190m.

German clubs were the second biggest spenders (£237m), followed by Italy (£178m), France (£167m) and Saudi Arabia (£162m).

The total spend in the men’s game was nearly 20% higher than the previous record set in January 2024 but the Premier League’s total spend of £370m was well behind the record £815m spent in 2023.

A record £4.65m was spent in the women’s game, up 180.6% on last year’s record.

Chelsea set a new world record by signing American defender Naomi Girma in a £900,000 deal from San Diego Wave.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Blues also landed Barcelona midfielder Keira Walsh for a fee of £460,000.

French clubs were the next biggest spenders in the women’s game (£860,000), followed by the United States (£702,000) and Germany (£298,000).

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved