No transfer ‘regrets’ despite striker injuries – Maresca

LONDON, England, February 7, 2025 – Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca says he is happy with how the winter transfer window worked out, despite losing strikers Nicolas Jackson and Marc Guiu to injury.

Both strikers came off injured in the 2-1 win at home to West Ham on Monday, but Jackson’s injury is “better” than his deputy Guiu’s, which is described as “bad” and that he could be out for “weeks or months”.

Jackson remains doubtful for the club’s trip to Brighton in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday with a hamstring problem.

Maersca also said he had “no regrets” that Chelsea didn’t sign an attacker in January, having been linked with Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho, now-Tottenham forward Mathys Tel and Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Bynoe-Gittens.

“I said after the West Ham game that the things that we planned in terms of players that had the desire to leave and the players that we need,” said Maresca.

“In the end, I think we did all of the things we needed. Before the last game, we had two strikers, Nico and Marc.

“Sometimes we adapt also Christo [Nkunku] there, but in case both of them are out, we are going to find a different solution.”

Chelsea let six players leave in January. Joao Felix, Ben Chilwell, Axel Disasi, Renato Veiga, Cesare Casadei and Carney Chukwuemeka were all allowed to depart, with midfielder Mathis Amougou, 19, from St Etienne, the club’s only new signing last month.

Meanwhile, winger Mykhailo Mudryk is under a provisional suspension over allegedly taking a banned performance-enhancing substance.

When asked about Felix’s loan move to AC Milan after joining the club just six months early, Maresca added: “We decided, all together, that it was a good option for him to leave.

“To be honest, he never complained. He has been very good with us, professional, just a matter of my decision.

“The reason why is because I think we need defensive balance and when you have so many attacking players, sometimes you can concede transitions and goals. I don’t like that.”

Maresca also said Christopher Nkunku, who had been linked with a January move to Manchester United, will get more minutes.

“Yes, for sure, for sure,” he added. “I spoke already last week about Christo.

“Against West Ham, he played already more or less half an hour. From now on, he can hopefully get some more minutes and help us.”