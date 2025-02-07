Munala bullish about Kenya Cup chances after thrashing KDF - Capital Sports
KCB's Juliana Namutira in action against KDF. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Volleyball

Munala bullish about Kenya Cup chances after thrashing KDF

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 7, 2025 – Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) Ladies volleyball coach Japheth Munala has backed his team to win the inaugural edition of the Kenya Cup.

Munala says the girls are playing at a high tempo and backs them to sweep aside their opponents with ease.

“We started off our competition with a win over KDF and the girls played really well. I am confident we can top our pool and go all the way and win this tournament,” he said.

The national women’s league volleyball champions started their campaign on a roll, brushing aside Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) in straight sets of 25-16
25-12, 25-19 at the Nyayo Gymnasium on Friday.

KCB coach Japheth Munala watches on during their tie against KDF in the Kenya Cup. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Echoing her coach’s sentiments, team captain Edith Wisa congratulated her teammates for a game-well-played, paying particular homage to the younger players.

“We have played really well today. In particular, we had a number of young players and they have acquainted themselves quite well. We also had Jackline Namutira who was coming back from an injury and she really played well,” Wisa said.

KDF head coach Jackline Baraza watches on during the Kenya Cup encounter. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

The 2022 African champions still have matches to play against arch-nemesis Kenya Pipeline and Kenya Army in Pool B of the competition.

As is customary of her, Wisa has warned her teammates not to rest on their laurels.

"We still have to play against Kenya Pipeline and Kenya Army so we have to remain focused. If we continue working hard, then I am confident we can defend the

Detectives shackled by warders

In the other matches of the day, Kenya Prisons beat Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) 3-1 (25-16,21-25,25-14,25-23).

Kenya Pipeline also served off their campaign on a flier, dismissing Kenya Army in straight sets of 25-13,25-10 and 25-12 at the same venue.

