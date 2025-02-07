Magical Kenya Open to reduce dependence on government funding

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 7, 2025 – Organisers of the annual Magical Kenya Open plan to reduce reliance on government funding in the coming years.

Chair of the local organising committee (LOC) Patrick Obath says they will be pursuing a number of corporate partners to ease the burden on the government, which has been the main funder of the event.

“The tournament has grown through the support of the government. It is time to take the burden off government and make it an event owned by Kenyans and not the Kenyan government. This is something we will pursue immediately after the championship,” Obath said.

The chair further outlined their desire to make Kenya a golfing hub in Africa — at the same level as Morocco and South Africa.

“The Magical Kenya Open has grown to be an integral part of DP World Tour. They are very excited and particular about this competition and are keen to see Kenya become a hub of golf in Africa, alongside Morocco and South Africa,” he said. Sports CS Salim Mvurya speaks during the launch of the 2025 Magical Kenya Open at Muthaiga Golf Club. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

The government has pumped in Ksh 295 million into this year’s tournament, set for February 20-23 at the Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya said this money will be disbursed immediately to the organisers.

“The government has invested Ksh 295 million and I’ve directed the primcipal secretary (Peter Tum) that this money be availed immediately so that the LOC can be sure that the prize money will be paid out,” Mvurya said.

He urged stakeholders to take advantage of the visibility provided by the tournament to harness opportunities to grow the sport and create investment networks.

Sports PS Peter Tum is assisted to hold a golf club as Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya watches on. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

“As government, we are very proud that MKO is going to happen here in Kenya. We don’t take it for granted that Kenya is hosting this event. It brings the world to Kenya and also creates a profile for us. We should take advantage of this, especially for those who aspire to play golf,” the CS said.

Speaking at the same time, Sports PS Peter Tum said the ministry is working with that of Tourism and Wildlife to leverage on the event — as well as the Safari Rally — to position Kenya as a must-visit destination.

“Our investment aims to ensure Kenya remains at forefront of sports tourism. We are working together with the ministry of tourism in this regard,” he said.

This year’s edition has attracted close to 150 players include 13 from Kenya — eight pros and five amateurs.

The winner will walk home with USD 2.5 million (approximately Ksh 323 million).