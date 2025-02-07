Judge banned for helping compatriot reach Olympics - Capital Sports
Vera Tugolukova. PHOTO/RHYTHMIC FIERCES X

Judge banned for helping compatriot reach Olympics

Published

NICOSIA, Cyprus, February 7, 2025 – A Cypriot rhythmic gymnastics judge has been banned for four years for manipulating scores to help her compatriot qualify for the Paris Olympics.

The Federation Internationale de Gymnastique (FIG) found that judge Evangelia Trikomiti altered the scores at the European Championships to ensure Vera Tugolukova clinched the final European qualifying spot for the Olympics.

Russia-born Tugolukova, who began competing for Cyprus at the end of 2022, finished 16th in the individual all-around competition in Paris.

“Trikomiti is declared ineligible for a period of four years of all gymnastics-related activities, excluding coaching activities, starting on the date of notification of this decision,” FIG’s gymnastics ethics foundation said in a statement.

“European Gymnastics is held responsible for the offence committed by Trikomiti.”

The FIG also ordered European Gymnastics to pay 8,000 euros (£6,670) for the reimbursement of investigative costs and added that it could not stop 16-year-old Tugolukova from competing in the Olympics because it was not a ‘field of play’ decision.

Trikomiti, president of the superior jury at the European Championships held in Budapest in May 2024, was found to have “unduly interfered” with the judges’ work to help Tugolukova secure Olympic qualification ahead of Poland’s Liliana Lewinska.

Trikomiti had previously judged at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Her daughter, Chrystalleni, represented Cyprus at the 2012 London Olympics and won two gold medals in rhythmic gymnastics at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi.

European Gymnastics said it would consult with lawyers before considering an appeal.

The Cyprus Gymnastics Federation said it would “thoroughly review” the ruling.

“We are committed to taking all necessary actions in accordance with the law and ensuring that the appropriate measures are implemented,” it said.

