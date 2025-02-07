Gatland’s Wales hope for light through storm clouds

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ROME, Italy, February 7, 2025 – Storm clouds have been gathering over Welsh rugby for some time now.

But the 43-0 defeat inflicted by France in Paris in their opening Six Nations game has heightened the problems for Warren Gatland’s Wales squad after 13 consecutive Test defeats.

Soon after the Stade de France hammering, attention turned towards Saturday’s showdown against Italy in Rome and a fixture being billed as a must-win game. A date with destiny for Wales and their head coach.

Former fly-half Dan Biggar labelled the Stadio Olimpico occasion as the most important Wales match for the “last 15 to 20 years” and the narrative for the week was set.

Instead of having to return to the doom and gloom of Welsh rugby’s goldfish bowl, the Wales squad have at least been able to make a now familiar trip to sunny Nice, where there has hardly been a cloud in the sky over the past few days – in stark contrast to the stormy backdrop for Wales national side.

World’s best to Wales worst

There have been bleak forecasts for Welsh rugby, particularly Gatland, whose record since returning for a second spell as Wales boss in December 2022 shows just six Test wins in 25 games.

Saturday will mark 490 days since Wales’ most recent Test victory.

Turn back the clock to the New Zealander’s first term in charge and his side set a national record of 14 wins over 2018 and 2019 that saw them briefly top the world rankings.

Now within six years, they are on the brink of extending their record losing sequence to 14 and providing some unwanted symmetry.

Defeat in Rome would also likely result in Wales slipping to their lowest ranking of 12th, below Georgia.

The statistics make for grim reading, with Wales having now suffered seven Six Nations losses on the bounce.

Another defeat will equal their tournament record of eight and send Gatland’s team tumbling towards successive Six Nations Wooden Spoons.

Gatland divides opinion

If he is a man who fears for his future, Gatland was in relatively relaxed mood when he conducted his press conference close to Nice Airport.

Gatland refuted Biggar’s “biggest game” comments. This is a coach who has prepared Wales for Grand Slam matches and Six Nations deciders and two World Cup semi-finals.

Biggar’s assessment was based on the consequences of another defeat, and the head coach acknowledged the importance of the match and that Wales are desperate for a win.

Gatland, who has a set of gates named after him at the Principality Stadium, continues to divide opinion in Wales.

There are some who point to his poor record since 2020, who believe his coaching methods are outdated and insist a change is required.

There are others who believe he is still the man to turn things around and he is doing the best he can with the quality of the squad at his disposal.

His supporters lay the blame for the malaise in Welsh rugby solely at the door of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU).

There are also those who believe Gatland and the WRU must share responsibility for the respective failures on and off the field.

After an independent review, Gatland was given a vote of confidence for the 2025 Six Nations, despite a calendar year where he oversaw 11 defeats.

The mood music is the New Zealander might well be moving on at the end of the tournament, barring a miraculous turnaround.

Whether victory or defeat this weekend in the Eternal City affects this prospective scenario remains to be seen.

The players are hurting. At the final whistle in Paris there was an air of disbelief among the squad that Wales had failed to score a point in a Test match for the first time in either of Gatland’s two eras in charge.

It was left to 93-cap full-back Liam Williams to take the initiative by delivering a defiant message in the post-match huddle.

“Liam spoke after the game about sticking together,” said prop Henry Thomas.

“What he said was massively important because there can be a lot of negativity from outside the circle.

“It’s about the belief in the circle that we can turn this around.

“Everybody knows the current run of losses is not acceptable for Wales, for where we plan on being and how proud a rugby nation this is.

“You can’t hide behind the fact there have been too many losses.”

At 1am on Saturday morning, bloodied and bruised wing Josh Adams stood in the bowels of the Stade de France. He was just as determined as Thomas to emphasise the players’ desire.

“I can never question anyone’s commitment to this team,” said Adams.

“Whoever puts the jersey on I know will give their right arm or right leg for this side.”

Morning after night before

Later on Saturday morning, former England wing Ugo Monye recalled conversations with Welsh rugby fans as he prepared to board the Eurostar at Gare du Nord to return back to St Pancras.

One supporter told him: “It is not the hope that kills you, it’s the no hope.”

As Welsh fans returned home, the squad made the journey south to Nice.

The luxurious destination has been a familiar home from home for Wales, especially when they are playing in Rome and Paris on consecutive weekends.

Nice is not considered a rugby city, more associated with football. It is where Wales captain Aaron Ramsey spent a season before returning home to Cardiff in 2023.

When the Wales rugby squad have been here before, it was in less trying circumstances.

Six years ago they arrived having just produced a record comeback victory against France, while during the 2023 tournament they landed in Nice having just won away in Italy.

There was the occasion later that year in the World Cup when they came back to their adopted French base to defeat Portugal. Happier times.

Sun over storm clouds

The Cote d’Azur allows for shorts and T-shirt attire in early February as temperatures reached almost 20 degrees, although the locals still have their coats on.

“It’s beautiful. It allows you to train outside, just getting some sun on you,” said Wales forwards coach Jonathan Humphreys.

“Especially when you look back in the UK and you can see the weather, it’s always raining.”

Nice is also a safe haven from the backlash to yet another heavy defeat. The squad have been out of the Welsh rugby bubble.

Whether it be wandering along Promenade des Anglais, strolling around the port looking at the multi-million pound boats, popping over to Monaco or meandering through the Old Town.

There will have been no chat among the crowds smoking outside the bars and cafes about whether Gatland should go, how the WRU has ruined the Welsh game or what has happened to the side’s attacking system.

Team bonding

After the Paris disappointment, the squad started the week with a reflective team meal on Saturday night.

“You have to lick your wounds,” said Henry Thomas.

“We went for a meal and just tried to keep the squad together and strong.”

Then it was down to the training workouts at a local rugby club and recovery sessions in the Mediterranean.

You would expect morale to be low for a team that has not won an international in 16 months.

Yet each player and coach refuted this publicly – insisting spirits remain high despite the wretched run of defeats.

The early-week build-up was dominated by whether influential number eight duo Aaron Wainwright and Taulupe Faletau would be fit.

Wainwright was forced off in the fourth minute in Paris after suffering a nasty facial injury with back-row colleague James Botham saying he looked like ‘The Joker’. He has been named among the replacements.

Faletau, 34, starts his first international for 16 months and has missed the 13 losses. Wales will hope his return inspires an end to the drought.

Roads lead to Rome

Wales left their Nice base and arrived in Rome on Thursday night. They will not be alone in Italy’s capital this weekend.

There were small pockets of red jerseys in the Stade de France for last Friday night’s game under lights.

The atmosphere in Rome will be different for a game played on a Saturday afternoon with more Welsh supporters travelling to the Italian capital to offer their backing.

“The main thing is getting a result for them and showing them we are coming back,” said Botham.

“They make the sacrifice and effort to come out, especially with how much everything costs now.

“We can’t thank them enough. It shows how strong we are as a nation when it comes to the sport we love.”

Players, coaches and supporters wait to see the ramifications of Rome for Welsh rugby – and hope for brighter times ahead.