FKF PL preview: Will brewers leave Police drunken in defeat or will law enforcers maintain unbeaten run?

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 7, 2025 – ‘ Kutangulia kwa bar sikulewa’ (arriving first at the bar does not mean you’ll be the most drunk at the end of the day).

This is a common street saying, which could well be applied to the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League at the end of matchweek 20.

Kenya Police have been no-nonsense this season, shaking off their early season struggles to establish an unbeaten run under Etienne Ndayiragije.

Since taking over in November, the Burundian has lost only once, a 1-0 loss to AFC Leopards on December 1.

Since then, they have been the form team of the league, winning nine and drawing twice to ascend to the top with 37 points.

However, hot on their heels are Tusker FC who boast 37 points with an inferior goal difference.

The two sides clash at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday after which one of them will be staggering or the other will be limping from a clobbering. Kenya Police celebrate their winner against Posta Rangers. PHOTO/KENYA POLICE FC X

Tusker midfielder Naaman Balecho is in no two worlds about what awaits them against the law enforcers.

“The team is very motivated…it is going to be a tough game. We are tied in points but we are positive enough and will try our level best so that we are able to win the match,” Balecho says.

The anchorman is proud of how far they have come this season but wants more — the ultimate being a 13th league title.

“The team have been playing very well…we are believing and hoping for positive results in the coming matches. We are hopeful and believe we can win the title because the quality within the squad is very high. Our ultimate aim is to win it at the end of the season,” he said.

Upgrading the armoury

Police have been busy in the transfer market, capturing the signatures of Nairobi City Stars’ dangerman Mohammed Bajaber, Burundian David Irishura and England-born Timothy Oyanda.

Ndayiragije is thus far happy with the team’s progress since he assumed the reins.

“We got one point in our last game (against Sofapaka) and we thank God for that especially since it was against a very good team who play in the league. As usual, we will go back to the drawing board and prepare well for our next encounter,” the Burundian said after their 1-1 draw against Batoto Ba Mungu on Sunday.

The first leg of the tie between the two sides ended in a draw, Marvin Nabwire giving Afande the lead in the 19th minute before Lawrence Luvanda equalised five minutes from time.

With the title at stake, the brewers will be out to leave their opponents staggering in defeat whereas Police seek to clobber them into submission.

K’Ogalo resurgence?

Even as the top two teams seek to surge ahead of each other, they will be wary of third-placed Gor Mahia who have 31 points.

K’Ogalo are notorious for starting the season sluggishly before upping the ante in the second half — a fact that will not be lost on their opponents.

The face Mathare United at the Dandora Stadium on Saturday in what will be Sinisa Mihic’s first game as head coach. Newly appointed Gor Mahia coach Sinisa Mihic (L) and club chair Ambrose Rachier. PHOTO/GOR MAHIA FC

The Croat was unveiled earlier in the week by club chair Ambrose Rachier who did not mince his words in relation to the hierarchy’s expectations.

“As usual, the expectation of Gor Mahia since inception is to win leagues and to develop players and improve the financial position of the club. I have had a very useful talk with the new head coach and I am impressed that he already knows the expectations of the club. We are currently in third place and we are not comfortable being in that position…we want to ascend to the top of the league in the next few days,” Rachier said.

Mihic is conscious of the heavy burdens on his shoulders but says that is exactly what he needs to thrive at the 21-time league champions.

“I like pressure…it is motivation for me because if you play without fans then you will lack the drive. I like it (the pressure) and will handle it by my focus, determination so I welcome it,” he said.

Ahead of their duel against the slum boys, the 48-year-old says he is keen to make the fans happy.

“This is a game just like any other and what we want to do is to win. This week has been all about getting to know my players and so far I have liked what I have seen from them,” the Uefa Pro License holder said.

Their opponents have blown hot and cold this season, tearing teams apart when on-song and collapsing dramatically when off colour.

They haven’t won a game this year since their 1-0 triumph over Shabana FC on December 21.

Tore Bobe’s message

The newest moneybags in town, Shabana, will be keen to send a stern message to the rest of the league.

What better way to do so than through the mailmen — Posta Rangers.

The two teams are on contrasting fortunes — Tore Bobe lying seventh with 28 points as Rangers lag at the bottom with 17 points.

The Kisii-based side have roped in former Kariobangi Sharks midfield marshall Keith Imbali, Bidco United’s Douglas Mokaya and Moses Shikanda.

Add to the mix Brian Michira, James Mazembe and Ezekiah Omuri and Shabana fans have every reason to be optimistic.