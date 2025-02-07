Ex-Real defender Ramos joins Mexican club Monterrey - Capital Sports
Sergio Ramos has not played for for PSG since joining from Real Madrid in July

Football

Ex-Real defender Ramos joins Mexican club Monterrey

Published

MADRID, Spain, February 7, 2025 – Former Real Madrid and Spain defender Sergio Ramos has signed a one-year contract with Mexican side Monterrey.

Ramos, 38, has been without a club since leaving boyhood side Sevilla when his contract expired at the end of 2023-24.

He won the World Cup with Spain in 2010 and lifted the European Championship in 2008 and 2012.

Monterrey are managed by former Manchester City defender Martin Demichelis and sit 10th in Liga MX.

Ramos started his career with Sevilla but left for Real Madrid in 2005 and spent 16 years at the Bernabeu.

During his time with Los Blancos, Ramos lifted 22 trophies, including five La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues.

Ramos left Real for Paris St-Germain on a two-year contract in 2021 and returned to Sevilla in 2023.

He will wear the number 93 shirt at Monterrey in celebration of the injury time goal he scored in the Champions League final in 2014.

