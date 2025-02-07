Chilwell has 'big chance' to resurrect career - Capital Sports
Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell is sidelined after a knee injury

English Premiership

Chilwell has ‘big chance’ to resurrect career

Published

LONDON, England, February 7, 2025 – Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner says on-loan defender Ben Chilwell can reignite his career with the Eagles.

Chilwell has endured a difficult 18 months with parent club Chelsea after struggling with injuries and a lack of game time and joined Palace on loan until the end of the season on deadline day.

The 28-year-old left-back has not made a Premier League appearance since April 2024 and was told last August he was not part of Enzo Maresca’s plans.

Chilwell, capped 21 times by England, has only appeared once this season, in the second half of the Blues’ Carabao Cup win against Barrow in September.

Glasner told a news conference that Chilwell was one of Palace’s “top targets” in the transfer window and represented a signing who could “help immediately”.

“It can be a big chance for him. He has to compete with Tyrick Mitchell because he has had an excellent season for us, very consistent on a very high level. But he [Chilwell] is doing really well in training,” Glasner said.

“Ben played many games for Chelsea and then, for reasons I don’t know and I don’t care, he didn’t play.

“That was the only opportunity that we could sign him here, because if he is a starter for Chelsea, we don’t have a chance to sign him.”

Chilwell is set to make his debut in Palace’s FA Cup fourth-round tie at Doncaster Monday after Glasner said he will play some part against the League Two side.

He added: “Unfortunately, he couldn’t take part in Chelsea’s team training in January. Team training is a little bit different, so we have to give him some days and maybe weeks, but the plan is he will get minutes at Doncaster.”

