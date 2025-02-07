Celtic avoid ban on fans for game at Bayern Munich

GLASGOW, Scotland, February 7, 2025 – Celtic have avoided a ban on their supporters for the Champions League play-off second leg at Bayern Munich.

The Scottish champions received another disciplinary notice from European football’s governing body Uefa after a smoke bomb was thrown on to the pitch during the game at Aston Villa on 29 January.

Celtic were given a two-year suspended ban on selling tickets to away fans following the use of pyrotechnics during their match at Borussia Dortmund in October.

But, while the suspended ban remains in place, a Uefa control, ethics and disciplinary committee has decided to impose a €10,000 (£8,400) fine for the throwing of fireworks, with no additional penalty.

Celtic had warned fans about the risk in making travel arrangements for the game in Munich before a judgement was reached.

Bayern visit Celtic Park for the first leg of the play-off tie on 12 February with the return in Germany six days later.