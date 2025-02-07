Butler has ‘joy back’ after trade to Warriors

0 SHARES Share Tweet

GOLDEN STATE, United States, February 7, 2025 – Six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler says he has his “joy back” after completing a trade to the Golden State Warriors from the Miami Heat.

The 35-year-old was suspended three times by the Heat in 2025 for behavioural issues, including “conduct detrimental to the team”, missing a flight and walking out of a team practice.

Throughout those suspensions the Heat said they would listen to trade offers for Butler, who has not played since 21 January.

The trade sees the Warriors give the Heat Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson and a 2025 protected first-round draft pick in return for Butler.

“All of that is behind me, moving forward,” said Butler when asked about the speculation that surrounded him over the past month.

“I’m happy to be here. I’m happy to be wanted again. I’ve got a feeling I’m [going to] be back, in a big way, too. So I’m smiling.

“I’ve been going at it, I’ve been training, I’ve been doing everything I’m supposed to be doing. I know that I have my joy back now. I’m in a different situation, different group of guys.”

Butler is yet to win the Championship but has made that a clear aim at the Warriors.

“I would like to say that I am a winner,” said Butler. “I haven’t won ‘it’ but I would like to call myself a winner. I do want to win ‘it’ – it being a championship.”

There were reports, external Butler wanted to move to the Phoenix Suns but the deal was eventually done with the Warriors and ESPN has reported, external he has signed a two-year contract worth $111m (£90m).

Butler is hoping to make his debut for the Warriors against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday (Sunday 01:00 GMT).

“He is a big-time pressure player, post-season player,” said Warriors coach Steve Kerr. “So that would fit well in our locker room. We’ve got other guys who have been through the battles, been through the war.

“So I think when you put a group of guys like that together, there’s going to be a belief, there’s going to be a confidence that comes with that. And so I’m excited to see what that looks like.”

Butler’s move will see him line up alongside 11-time NBA All-Star and two-time MVP Stephen Curry, who has said he will watch video footage of the Heat to see how Butler’s game will suit the Warriors.

Asked about that, Butler said: “We good. Pass the ball to Steph. And get out the way. Easy.”

Schroder traded three times in a day

Dennis Schroder was also part of the Butler trade but ended up moving to three different teams on Thursday.

The 31-year-old started the NBA season with the Brooklyn Nets but was traded to the Warriors in December.

However the trade for Butler saw him move to the Miami Heat before he was rerouted to the Utah Jazz then eventually the Detroit Pistons.

Schroder, who has played 814 NBA games in his career, only moved to the Nets last February, meaning he has been traded five times in the past 12 months.

ESPN writer Marc J. Spears posted on X, external that Schroder had warmed up with the Warriors prior to their game against the LA Lakers but was “pulled out of the shower” to be traded again.

On Tuesday, Schroder compared the trade system and deadline in NBA to “modern slavery”.

“It’s modern slavery at the end of the day,” Schroder told NBC Sports, external.

“Everybody can decide where you’re going, even if you have a contract.

“Yeah, of course, we make a lot of money and we can feed our families, but at the end of the day if they say, ‘you’re not coming to work tomorrow, you’re going over there’, they can decide that. They got to change that a little bit.”

James stars in Lakers win over Warriors

Butler was unveiled alongside the Warriors’ general Michael Joseph Dunleavy Jr before their game at the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Warriors lost 120-112 as LeBron James scored 42 points to join Michael Jordan as the only 40-year-olds to score more than 40 points in an NBA game.

Jordan scored 43 points for the Washington Wizards against the New Jersey Nets in 2003, four days after his 40th birthday.

James scored a season-best 17 rebounds, alongside eight assists and six three-pointers, as the Lakers won their fourth straight game and 10th in their past 12.

The Lakers are fifth in the Western Conference, with the Warriors in 11th.

NBA results

Dallas Mavericks 127-120 Boston Celtics

Houston Rockets 114-127 Minnesota Timberwolves

Orlando Magic 90-112 Denver Nuggets

Sacramento Kings 102-108 Portland Trail Blazers

Golden State Warriors 112-120 LA Lakers

Indiana Pacers 119-112 LA Clippers