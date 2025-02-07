Action galore as KCB Golf Series Heads to Mombasa

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 7, 2025 – The 9-hole Mombasa Sports Club will this weekend become a battlefield for glory as hundreds of golfers compete in second leg of the Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) East Africa Golf Tour.

The club’s vice captain George Mokaya predicts competition will be cutthroat.

“It is such an honor to be part of the KCB Golf series for the second year running. Last year, we had a successful tournament so we expect to replicate the same this year. We have many golfers who have already booked their slots for the weekend’s action. I am looking forward to a fruitful golf action,” Mokaya said.

The 30-leg series, in its third edition, will traverse 16 counties in Kenya and four other countries in the region.

The first leg of this year’s edition was held on February 1 at the Royal Nairobi Club where the team of Andrew Gathere, Simon Mwangi, Joseph King’ola and Oscar Koitaba were crowned overall winners after carding 255 points.

Speaking at the same time, KCB Group Director Marketing and Communications Rosalind Gichuru praised Mombasa as a growing hotspot of the sport.

“Our involvement in the sport is aimed at providing a platform for enthusiasts to enjoy themselves while also putting Kenya on the global map as a sporting nation. Mombasa has a growing fanbase of golf so it was a no-brainer for us to go back and host our tournament for the second consecutive time,” Gichuru said.

The club will also host a juniors’ only golf clinic on Sunday and a tree planting exercise in a bid to strengthen environmental conservation initiatives through the golf series.

The next leg of the KCB East Africa Golf Tour will be held at the Nandi Bears Club on February 15.