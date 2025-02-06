Youngsters are the future: Starlets coach Odemba says

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 6 – Harambee Starlets head coach Beldine Odemba says she will always include youngsters in her national team squads, as she looks to ensure continuity over years, saying it is the only way to build a sustainable team.

Odemba has included several youngsters in her latest squad, a 36-person preliminary list that will start preparation towards the qualifiers of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Starlets face Tunisia in a two-legged first round duel, with Kenya hosting the first leg on January 21 and the return tie in Tunis, four days later.

Among the young players named in the preliminary squad include defender Elizabeth Ochaka, who captained Kenya to her first ever Under-17 Women’s World Cup as well as Elizabeth Mideva and Fasila Adhiambo who have all been part of Kenya’s Under-20 squad last year.

In an interview with Telecomasia.net, the coach says she wants to start building a team for the future, and that plan includes inducting them into the senior ranks early enough.

“I have always wanted to build a conveyer belt that can give us a competitive team in the next five or so years and the best way to do this is to start by infusing them into the squad early enough. We want them to come in and gain valuable experience and also compete for a place in the team. Once they get used to this level at their young age, it will be easy for them to handle the pressure in the next few years,” the tactician said.

At the same time, the coach has named 11 debutants in the squad, among them newly signed Kibera Soccer goal poacher Faith Mboya, recently signed from second tier side Sunderland Samba.