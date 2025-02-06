Real Madrid legend Marcelo retires aged 36 - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Marcelo has endured an injury-hit season with Real Madrid

Football

Real Madrid legend Marcelo retires aged 36

Published

LONDON, England, February 6, 2025 – Brazil defender Marcelo has announced his retirement from football at the age of 36.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The left-back, one of the most decorated players in history, played 58 times for Brazil.

After coming through the ranks of Brazilian club Fluminense, Marcelo joined Real Madrid in 2007 at the age of 18.

He won 25 pieces of major silverware in 15 years at the Bernabeu, including five Champions League titles and six La Liga titles.

“At 18, Real Madrid knocked on my door and I arrived here. Now, I can proudly say that I am a true Madrileno,” Marcelo said in a video on his social media.

“Sixteen seasons, 25 titles, five Champions Leagues, one of the captains and so many magical nights at the Bernabeu. What a journey!

“My journey as a player ends here, but I still have so much to give to football. Thank you for everything.”

Marcelo was named club captain in 2021, becoming the first non-Spaniard to be given the armband at the club in 117 years.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said: “Marcelo is one of the greatest left-backs in the history of Real Madrid and world football, and we have had the privilege of enjoying him for a long time.

“He is one of our greatest legends and Real Madrid is and will always be his home.”

He left Madrid at the end of the 2021-22 season to join Greek side Olympiacos, but terminated his deal just five months after joining.

Marcelo re-joined boyhood club Fluminense in 2023 and spent two seasons back at the club, making 68 appearances.

The full-back left by mutual consent last November, following a public falling out with manager Mano Menezes.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved