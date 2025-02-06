Real Madrid have 'lost their head' over referee attack - Capital Sports
LA Liga president Javier Tebas

Football

Real Madrid have ‘lost their head’ over referee attack

Published

MADRID, Spain, February 6, 2025 – La Liga president Javier Tebas says Real Madrid have “lost their head” after the Spanish club launched an unprecedented attack on the league’s referees.

Real Madrid sent a formal letter of complaint, external to the Spanish FA (RFEF) and Spain’s High Council for Sports after suffering a 1-0 defeat at Espanyol on Saturday.

The only goal of the game was scored by Espanyol defender Carlos Romero, who Real felt should have been sent off for an earlier challenge on Kylian Mbappe.

In the letter they claimed that officials – including video assistant referees (VAR) – are biased against them, “rigged”, and “completely discredited”.

The letter said: “Decisions against Real Madrid have reached a level of manipulation and adulteration of the competition that can no longer be ignored.”

Speaking at a meeting with La Liga clubs, RFEF and representatives of Spain’s refereeing committee (CTA) on Thursday – which Real Madrid did not attend – Tebas said: “Real Madrid wants to harm the competition, not just the refereeing group.

“They have built a story of victimhood and I think the cherry on top was the letter they published the other day.

“The issue has been blown out of proportion, they have lost their head. Football doesn’t revolve around Real Madrid.”

Meanwhile, earlier on Thursday, RFEF chief Rafael Louzan had his seven-year ban from holding public office overturned by Spain’s Supreme Court.

In 2022 a provincial court ruled against Louzan for misconduct during his tenure as president of Pontevedra Provincial Council.

He was elected RFEF president in December after the Supreme Court allowed him to run.

“Let this be the beginning of a new, different era, we have the opportunity to create it together,” said Louzan.

