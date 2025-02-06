Pesa otas! Shabana targeting more signings in busy transfer window

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 6, 2025 – Shabana FC secretary general Elizaphan Kerama says the club is still shopping for reinforcements in the transfer market.

Kerama says the club is after the signature of two more players before they close the cheque book for the January transfer window.

“Maybe at least two more and then that will be it as far as our business is concerned. We are going to retain most of the squad,” Kerama said.

Tore Bobe have been one of the busiest sides in the current transfer market, roping in Bidco United’s Douglas Mokaya, Moses Shikanda, and Keith Imbali – the latter two from Kariobangi Sharks. Shabana FC secretary general Elizaphan Kerama (L) with then Kariobangi Sharks midfielder Keith Imbali. PHOTO/SHABANA FC KENYA X

Kerama is particularly excited by the capture of Imbali, noting that he’s a player on whose trail they have been on for a long time.

“He is someone we have followed for a long time and wanted to sign him but without much success. We tried to sign him last season but we couldn’t; however, God’s time is the best and now it has come. He has also wanted to join us for the longest time. He is a player we believe will contribute a lot to the team and we are happy to have him here,” the secretary general said.

The new players could line up in the red and white of Shabana at this weekend’s fixture against Posta Rangers at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Tore Bobe lie seventh on the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League standings with 28 points from 19 games, nine adrift of leaders Kenya Police.