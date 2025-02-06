Pesa otas! Shabana targeting more signings in busy transfer window - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Shabana's new signing Keith Imbali with club secretary general Elizaphan Kerama. PHOTO/SHABANA FC KENYA

Kenyan Premier League

Pesa otas! Shabana targeting more signings in busy transfer window

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 6, 2025 – Shabana FC secretary general Elizaphan Kerama says the club is still shopping for reinforcements in the transfer market.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kerama says the club is after the signature of two more players before they close the cheque book for the January transfer window.

“Maybe at least two more and then that will be it as far as our business is concerned. We are going to retain most of the squad,” Kerama said.

Tore Bobe have been one of the busiest sides in the current transfer market, roping in Bidco United’s Douglas Mokaya, Moses Shikanda, and Keith Imbali – the latter two from Kariobangi Sharks.

Shabana FC secretary general Elizaphan Kerama (L) with then Kariobangi Sharks midfielder Keith Imbali. PHOTO/SHABANA FC KENYA X

Kerama is particularly excited by the capture of Imbali, noting that he’s a player on whose trail they have been on for a long time.

“He is someone we have followed for a long time and wanted to sign him but without much success. We tried to sign him last season but we couldn’t; however, God’s time is the best and now it has come. He has also wanted to join us for the longest time. He is a player we believe will contribute a lot to the team and we are happy to have him here,” the secretary general said.

The new players could line up in the red and white of Shabana at this weekend’s fixture against Posta Rangers at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Tore Bobe lie seventh on the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League standings with 28 points from 19 games, nine adrift of leaders Kenya Police.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved