My decision not to make more signings – Amorim

MANCHESTER, England, February 6, 2025 – Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim says it was his decision to take the “risk” of not signing more players in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils completed two signings in the window, with left-back Patrick Dorgu, 20, arriving from Italian side Lecce and centre-back Ayden Heaven, 18, signing from Premier League rivals Arsenal.

However, having allowed Marcus Rashford and Antony to leave on loan to Aston Villa and Real Betis respectively, many expected United to bring in at least one player in attack.

Amorim said before the window closed that the club were “trying everything” to strengthen the squad but they failed to make any further additions.

“We are taking a risk but we want a different thing in the team, different profiles. It was my decision to do that,” said Amorim.

“What I feel is that the club is taking its time. We know the urgency of the moment of the team (but) everybody here does not want to make the same mistakes of the past.

“In the summer we will see but like I said we are being really careful with transfers because we did some mistakes in the past.”

United take on Leicester City (20:00 GMT) at Old Trafford in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Friday, when Dorgu and and Heaven could make their debuts.

Amorim’s side are through to the last 16 of the Europa League but are 13th in the Premier League.

“I’m not naive, I said that many times, this is a sport of results and we are in a difficult situation,” said Amorim.

“I know when I choose this profession that you have the risk of results and I knew when I came here I look at the schedule, I look at the team, my decision changing everything in the middle of the season without new signings is a danger for a coach, but I have a clear idea of what I want to do and I take these risks because in the end it’s going to pay off.”