Moët & Chandon returns as the official champagne of Formula 1

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 6 – As Formula 1 and LVMH embark on a ground breaking decade-long partnership, Moët & Chandon is thrilled to return as the sport’s Official Champagne.

With over 280 years of excellence in the art of champagne making, the Maison has long been part of motorsport’s most unforgettable celebrations – moments of triumph, unity, and pure emotion.

Since 1950, Moët & Chandon was a part of the celebrations of legendary champions such as Sir Jackie Stewart, AyrtonSenna, Nikki Lauda, Alain Prost, Mika Häkkinen, and Michael Schumacher.

Each pop of the cork, each spray of Champagne, has symbolized the culmination of relentless dedication and collective passion.

Now, as Formula 1 embarks on this milestone anniversary,Moët & Chandon proudly returns to the podium, ready to create new moments of shared joy and celebration.

The podium celebrations will once again come alive with Moët &Chandon as the top three drivers and the winning Constructor toast their success on the podium.

The Maison will also take center stage as the Title Partner at the FORMULA 1 MOËT & CHANDON BELGIAN GRAND PRIX 2025, a race that holds special significance for the Champagne house.

A Special Bond with Spa-Francorchamps The Belgian Grand Prix atSpa-Francorchamps is more than just a race – it is a cherished event, deeply rooted in the history of Formula 1 and Moët & Chandon.

Nestled in the heart of the Ardennes, Spa is the closest Grand Prix to the terroir in the Champagne region, making it a natural homecoming for the Maison.

Known for its legendary corners, unpredictability, and breathtaking scenery, Spa is one of the most admired circuits by Formula 1 drivers and fans alike.

Spa-Francorchamps was also part of the very first FIA Formula 1 World Championship™️ calendar in 1950, a race won by the legendary Juan Manuel Fangio on June 18 of that year.

Just two weeks later, Fangio triumphed again at the French Grand Prix, held on the Reims-Gueux circuit in Champagne – a historic race, attended by two passionate local racing enthusiasts, Paul Chandon-Moët and his cousin, Count Frédéric Chandon de Briailles.

After the race, in a symbolic moment of shared celebration, they welcomed Fangio to the Château de Saran on the Moët & Chandon estate for a private toast in honor of his victory.

This profound connection between Moët & Chandon and Formula 1 is a testament to the Maison’s lasting bond with the sport – rooted in passion, excellence, and the joy of shared triumphs.

A legacy to celebrate the Collective Emotion Moët & Chandon’s history with motorsport goes back even further, to 1936, when Tazio Nuvolari, after winning The Vanderbilt Cup, sipped Champagne from a Jeroboam of Moët & Chandon.

However, it was in 1967, that the now-iconic celebratory spray was born.

After winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Dan Gurney received a jeroboam of Moët & Chandon, and in a moment of pure elation shook it, and spontaneously sprayed the crowd, unknowingly creating a new tradition across sport.

From the legendary Golden Magnum trophy in 1977 to the jeroboams signed by racing greats between 1991 and 1997, Moët & Chandon’s legacy within Formula 1 is one of innovation, camaraderie, and shared triumph.

Sibylle Scherer, CEO and President of Moët & Chandon, said: “We are honored and excited to return as the Official Champagne of Formula 1, celebrating a shared history of collective triumph and dedication since the 1950s.”

Stefano Domenicali, President & CEO of Formula 1, said: “The tradition of toasting on the podium is one of the most iconic moments in our sport and we are thrilled to welcome once again Moët & Chandon as theOfficial Champagne of Formula 1.”