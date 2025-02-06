Lionesses to face Poland, Samoa in Cape Town Challenger Series - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya Lionesses in a past training session. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Rugby

Lionesses to face Poland, Samoa in Cape Town Challenger Series

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 6, 2025 – The national women’s rugby 7s team will face Poland and Samoa in Pool D of the World Challenger Series in Cape Town on March 1-2.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Both teams will be familiar to the Lionesses, having faced each other in the last one year.

Coach Dennis ‘Ironman’ Mwanja’s charges beat Samoa 31-5 at the repechage tournament for the Paris Olympics, held in Monaco in France in June.

They had earlier encountered the Poles at the third leg of last year’s Challenger Series in May in Krakow where the hosts won 21-10 in the semi-finals of the main cup.

Recently, the Lionesses played a series of friendlies against Poland who were on their way to Cape Town for the series.

The first leg is the start of a journey towards history where Lionesses could qualify for the prestigious World Rugby Series for the first time in their existence.

They narrowly missed out on that opportunity at last year’s Challenger Series, finishing fifth on the final standings with 38 points.

On the other hand, the Poles finished fourth with 40 points to qualify alongside China, Argentina and Belgium for the playoffs in Madrid where they lost all their matches to China, Japan and Spain.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

With a much-needed financial boost from telco giants Safaricom, Lionesses will be hoping to progress to the furthest stage of the competition.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved