Lionesses to face Poland, Samoa in Cape Town Challenger Series

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 6, 2025 – The national women’s rugby 7s team will face Poland and Samoa in Pool D of the World Challenger Series in Cape Town on March 1-2.

Both teams will be familiar to the Lionesses, having faced each other in the last one year.

Coach Dennis ‘Ironman’ Mwanja’s charges beat Samoa 31-5 at the repechage tournament for the Paris Olympics, held in Monaco in France in June.

They had earlier encountered the Poles at the third leg of last year’s Challenger Series in May in Krakow where the hosts won 21-10 in the semi-finals of the main cup.

Recently, the Lionesses played a series of friendlies against Poland who were on their way to Cape Town for the series.

The first leg is the start of a journey towards history where Lionesses could qualify for the prestigious World Rugby Series for the first time in their existence.

They narrowly missed out on that opportunity at last year’s Challenger Series, finishing fifth on the final standings with 38 points.

On the other hand, the Poles finished fourth with 40 points to qualify alongside China, Argentina and Belgium for the playoffs in Madrid where they lost all their matches to China, Japan and Spain.

With a much-needed financial boost from telco giants Safaricom, Lionesses will be hoping to progress to the furthest stage of the competition.