Las Palmas captain Rodriguez confirms cancer relapse

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MADRID, Spain, February 6, 2025 – Kirian Rodriguez, the captain of Spanish club Las Palmas, says he will be unavailable for the remainder of the season after relapsing with cancer.

The 28-year-old missed 11 months of action after being diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2022.

Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a type of cancer that affects the lymphatic system, which is part of the body’s immune system that fights disease and germs.

“Yesterday I was informed that I have relapsed with cancer,” said Rodriguez.

“I will have to stop playing again and go through another round of chemotherapy to fight the disease.

“I hope to see them all again in 2025/26.”

Rodriguez went through six sessions of chemotherapy after being diagnosed at the age of 26.

He completed his chemotherapy cycle in November 2022 and was given the all-clear by January 2023.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The midfielder returned to action for Las Palmas in April 2023.

He has featured in 21 of Las Palmas’ 22 La Liga fixtures this term, with the club currently 15th in the league table and two points above the relegation zone.