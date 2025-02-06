Las Palmas captain Rodriguez confirms cancer relapse - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kirian Rodriguez in a past match. PHOTO/UD LAS PALMAS

Football

Las Palmas captain Rodriguez confirms cancer relapse

Published

MADRID, Spain, February 6, 2025 – Kirian Rodriguez, the captain of Spanish club Las Palmas, says he will be unavailable for the remainder of the season after relapsing with cancer.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The 28-year-old missed 11 months of action after being diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2022.

Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a type of cancer that affects the lymphatic system, which is part of the body’s immune system that fights disease and germs.

“Yesterday I was informed that I have relapsed with cancer,” said Rodriguez.

“I will have to stop playing again and go through another round of chemotherapy to fight the disease.

“I hope to see them all again in 2025/26.”

Rodriguez went through six sessions of chemotherapy after being diagnosed at the age of 26.

He completed his chemotherapy cycle in November 2022 and was given the all-clear by January 2023.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The midfielder returned to action for Las Palmas in April 2023.

He has featured in 21 of Las Palmas’ 22 La Liga fixtures this term, with the club currently 15th in the league table and two points above the relegation zone.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved