Kasarani, Nyayo to host league matches as dry run for Chan 2025 - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports PS Peter Tum gives his keynote address at a workshop for the CHAN/AFCON LOC. PHOTO/STATE DEPARTMENT FOR SPORTS

CHAN 2025

Kasarani, Nyayo to host league matches as dry run for Chan 2025

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 6, 2025 – Kenya will soon play league matches at the Kasarani and Nyayo Stadiums as part of a dry runs for this August’s Africa Nations Championships (CHAN).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Sports principal secretary Peter Tum says contractors are working overtime to complete both venues in good time for the dry runs.

“Following the postponement, the rest of the 75 percent will now be worked on and
we shall work on match fixtures to test the stadiums,” the PS said.

Tum added that they have paid attention to detail in every aspect of the preparations, and is confident of an emphatic approval of Confederation of African Football (Caf) as well as Fifa.

“Caf will then do a final assessment and decide which will be the lead stadium and
which will be the support stadium between Kasarani and Nyayo. We are not under
any pressure and we are ready to abide by all directions by Caf,” he said.

Top officials, led by Sports CS Salim Mvurya and PS Peter Tum during a tour of Kasarani Stadium on Tuesday night. PHOTO/STATE DEPARTMENT FOR SPORTS

Kenya is to co-host Chan with Uganda and Tanzania on August 1-31.

The tournament was initially scheduled for February this year but was pushed forward amid lingering doubts over Kenya’s readiness to host the competition.

The PS points out that they will ensure that the two stadia are not left to ruin after the championships.

“We are also working with private sector with a view to maintaining the stadiums to
international standards,” Tum said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He was giving a keynote speech on Thursday at the Stadion Hotel in Nairobi when he met with local organising committee (LOC) and secretariat.

Also present were chair of the committee, Nicholas Musonye, and secretariat head, Mike Rabar, who have just returned from a tour of Tanzania to assess progress of the preps.

The duo expressed delight at the way their neighbours have readied themselves for the bonanza.

The three countries will also co-host the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in 2027.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved