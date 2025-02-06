Kasarani, Nyayo to host league matches as dry run for Chan 2025

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 6, 2025 – Kenya will soon play league matches at the Kasarani and Nyayo Stadiums as part of a dry runs for this August’s Africa Nations Championships (CHAN).

Sports principal secretary Peter Tum says contractors are working overtime to complete both venues in good time for the dry runs.

“Following the postponement, the rest of the 75 percent will now be worked on and

we shall work on match fixtures to test the stadiums,” the PS said.

Tum added that they have paid attention to detail in every aspect of the preparations, and is confident of an emphatic approval of Confederation of African Football (Caf) as well as Fifa.

“Caf will then do a final assessment and decide which will be the lead stadium and

which will be the support stadium between Kasarani and Nyayo. We are not under

any pressure and we are ready to abide by all directions by Caf,” he said. Top officials, led by Sports CS Salim Mvurya and PS Peter Tum during a tour of Kasarani Stadium on Tuesday night. PHOTO/STATE DEPARTMENT FOR SPORTS

Kenya is to co-host Chan with Uganda and Tanzania on August 1-31.

The tournament was initially scheduled for February this year but was pushed forward amid lingering doubts over Kenya’s readiness to host the competition.

The PS points out that they will ensure that the two stadia are not left to ruin after the championships.

“We are also working with private sector with a view to maintaining the stadiums to

international standards,” Tum said.

He was giving a keynote speech on Thursday at the Stadion Hotel in Nairobi when he met with local organising committee (LOC) and secretariat.

Also present were chair of the committee, Nicholas Musonye, and secretariat head, Mike Rabar, who have just returned from a tour of Tanzania to assess progress of the preps.

The duo expressed delight at the way their neighbours have readied themselves for the bonanza.

The three countries will also co-host the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in 2027.