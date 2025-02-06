France bring in Jalibert & Penaud to face England

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PARIS, France, February 6, 2025 – France have recalled fly-half Matthieu Jalibert to replace the suspended Romain Ntamack for Saturday’s Six Nations match against England on Saturday.

Ntamack is banned after being sent off for a tackle to the head of opposite number Ben Thomas late on in France’s 43-0 thrashing of Wales on the opening weekend.

Damian Penaud, who has scored 36 tries in 53 previous appearances for his country, returns on the wing after a toe injury. The 28-year-old is only two scores short of Serge Blanco’s France try-scoring record.

Theo Attissogbe, who crossed twice in the win over Wales in Paris, drops out.

The rest of France’s matchday squad remains unchanged with captain Antoine Dupont marshalling the side from scrum-half.

Centre Emilien Gailleton, who was born in Croydon just 15 miles from Twickenham before moving to France as a toddler, is among the replacements.

France are well used to life without Ntamack, who missed more than a year of Test rugby with a serious knee injury suffered in the build-up to the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Jalibert deputised for Ntamack at the tournament as France were edged out by eventual champions South Africa in a titanic quarter-final.

However, coach Fabien Galthie has more recently favoured Thomas Ramos, more usually a full-back, at 10.

Jalibert returned to his club side Bordeaux-Begles rather than act as back-up to Ramos during the autumn internationals, but Galthie has insisted that there was no lasting damage to their relationship.

“We need Matthieu Jalibert,” he said in January.

“I prefer a player who verbally expresses his wishes rather than players who suffer.”

England will name their team later on Thursday with Fin Smith expected to promoted to fly-half and usual 10 Marcus Smith dropping into the backfield to play full-back.

France: Ramos; Penaud, Barassi, Moefana, Bielle-Biarrey; Jalibert, Dupont (capt); Gros, Mauvaka, Atonio, Roumat, Meafou, Cros, Boudehent, Alldritt.

Replacements: Marchand, Baille, Colombe, Auradou, Guillard, Jegou, Le Garrec, Gailleton.