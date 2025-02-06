Fiji rugby director fired for women’s team ‘gay problem’ remarks

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SUVA, Fiji, February 6, 2025 – The director of the Fiji Rugby Union has been fired just days into her new role, after she stirred controversy with remarks that the women’s national team had a “gay problem”.

The Fiji Rugby Union said in a statement on Wednesday that it had terminated Laijipa Naulivou’s appointment as director.

The move comes as women’s rights advocates criticised the “harmful and discriminatory” comments.

In the interview, Naulivou said she had also previously recommended the coach be removed, and asked for a panel be set up to select the team instead of “a person who practices lesbianism being up there and choosing her people.”

To me that is unethical and it’s not right,” she said, adding that player retention and “this gay problem” were also the main challenges facing European rugby teams.

She added that homosexuality was “one big drawback” when the Fiji women’s team participated in a previous HSBC Sevens tournament.

Naulivou, who had been asked to manage the team three weeks prior to the tournament, wrote a report following its poor performance in the tournament where she had advocated for the removal of the coach.

Fiji Women’s Rights Movement said in a statement on Tuesday that it was “appalled” by Naulivou’s comments.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The notion that being gay is a ‘problem’ in women’s rugby is deeply troubling and perpetuates harmful stereotypes that have no place in modern sports or society,” said the group’s executive director Nalini Singh.

“Rather than focusing your efforts on the sexuality of the players, you do your job and look for adequate funding and provide for the well-being of the women rugby players so that they don’t have to sleep on benches in front of airports and walk miles to their training,” she added.

Local media previously reported that the members of the women’s team had spent a night on benches outside Sydney Airport on their way to the Dubai Sevens in 2023, while the men’s team slept in a nearby hotel. As the disparity between the treatment of the two teams sparked anger among fans, authorities attributed the incident to a “miscommunication”.

In 2016, the Fiji women’s rugby team became the first among Pacific nations to qualify for the Rio Olympics. In 2021, the team won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. But at the Paris Games last year, they were knocked out in the group stage and came in last place out of the 12 competing teams.

At the time as well, suggestions of lesbianism were blamed for causing a rift in the team.

Naulivou is a prominent figure in the local rugby scene, known for being the first captain of the women’s national team and an advocate for the inclusion of women in the male-dominated sport.

On Saturday, Naulivou was appointed as the Fiji Rugby Union’s director after her predecessor resigned for personal reasons. She has also tried to quit amid the recent controversy, the Fiji Rugby Union said.

“While she had tendered her resignation, the Board determined that a firm stance was necessary to reinforce its commitment to upholding professional standards and safeguarding the integrity of Fiji Rugby,” it said.

“Our women’s team and all players can rest assured that this will in no way impact their opportunities, representation, and continued development as integral members of Fiji Rugby.”