Fifa taken to court over Club World Cup rules

LONDON, England, February 6, 2025 – A Costa Rican club has taken Fifa to the Court of Arbitration for Sport over its Club World Cup rules.

Liga Deportiva Alajuelense argue football’s governing body has broken its own regulations regarding multi-club ownership with the inclusion of Mexican clubs Leon and Pachuca.

Alajuelense said their case “demonstrates the existence of a joint ownership” between Leon and Pachuca and the club has requested a resolution at Cas “no later than one month before” the expanded 32-team Club World Cup begins on 15 June.

The 30-time Costa Rican champions believe they should replace one of those clubs in the tournament, which takes place in the United States, based on their continental club ranking.

In a statement to BBC Sport, Cas said an “arbitration procedure has been initiated” after a complaint from Alajuelense.

BBC Sport has contacted Fifa for comment.

Of the four places reserved for clubs from the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf), three Mexican side have qualified.

Leon and Pachuca, who are both owned by the Pachuca Group, are set to join Monterrey as three of the most recent Concacaf Champions Cup winners.

Article 10.1 of Fifa’s regulations for the Club World Cup states that no club participating “may hold or deal in the securities or shares of any other club participating in the competition” or “be involved in any capacity whatsoever in the management, administration and/or sporting performance of any other club”.

Alajuelense filed an initial complaint with Fifa in November to request its right to participate in the next Club World Cup.

That was met by a response from Fifa, who acknowledged receipt of the complaint but said Alajuelense would not necessarily become “a party to proceedings” should there be any, the Times reported., external

The owner of the Pachuca Group, Jesus Martinez, said in December that his intention was to put a majority share in Leon up for sale in order to comply with Fifa’s rules.

Alajuelense released a further statement on 15 January, calling on Fifa to issue a decision on their case.

The 2025 Club World Cup will take place between 15 June and 13 July.