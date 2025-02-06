Dream debut Chelsea loanee Joao Felix as Milan beat Roma - Capital Sports
Chelsea's Joao Felix celebrates one of his two goals against Panathinaikos. PHOTO/Chelsea/X

English Premiership

Dream debut Chelsea loanee Joao Felix as Milan beat Roma

Published

MILAN, Italy, February 6, 2025 – Joao Felix scored on his AC Milan debut and Tammy Abraham netted twice against his parent club as they beat Roma in the Coppa Italia quarter-final.

English striker Abraham, on a season-long loan, scored twice in the first half to give Milan a 2-0 lead.

Roma’s Artem Dovbyk pulled one back but substitute Felix, a deadline-day loan signing from Chelsea, chipped the ball over Mile Svilar to seal the win.

Portugal’s Felix only joined Chelsea in the summer in a £45m move from Atletico Madrid.

England right-back Kyle Walker made his second appearance for Milan after joining on loan from Manchester City.

Abraham, who joined Roma in 2021, was booed by the fans of his parent club.

“Everybody knows how I feel about Roma, it’s a club that means a lot to me. It wasn’t nice,” Abraham told Mediaset.

“I think they thought I celebrated but I didn’t celebrate, I was just thanking God. This is football, it happens.”

