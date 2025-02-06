Cruciate knee ligament injury for Man Utd's Martinez - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Man United's Lisandro Martinez injured. PHOTO/BBC

English Premiership

Cruciate knee ligament injury for Man Utd’s Martinez

Published

MANCHESTER, England, February 6, 2025 – Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury which the club believe is set to rule him out for the rest of the season.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The 27-year-old was taken off on a stretcher late on during the home defeat by Crystal Palace on Sunday with an issue United boss Ruben Amorim described at the time as a “serious situation”.

“Assessment of the injury is ongoing to determine the appropriate course of treatment and the timescale for his rehabilitation,” Manchester United said on Thursday.

“Everyone at Manchester United wishes Lisandro Martinez strength for a successful recovery and we will be supporting him every step of the way.”

Martinez’s absence will be a blow for Amorim as he tries to improve the fortunes of the Old Trafford side.

United are 13th in the Premier League after the defeat by Palace, which was the club’s seventh loss in 13 home games this season.

The news comes at a time when there are renewed doubts over the fitness of left-back Luke Shaw, who has not started a game for United in almost 12 months.

“Licha [Martinez] is really important for us, not just as a football player but the character he has, especially in this hard moment,” Amorim said after the Palace game. “Now it’s time for us to help Licha.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved